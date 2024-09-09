MSC presents its new standalone services while HMM, ONE and Yang Ming form the Premier Alliance

With the exit of the German shipping carrier Hapag-Lloyd from the
maritime consortium THE Alliance scheduled for the end of next January
January
2024), the other shipping companies of the consortium,
HMM, ONE and Yang Ming will continue to cooperate within the framework of a
new alliance called Premier Alliance which will be in force
for five years starting next February. The three carriers
announced today that the new cooperation will be
carried out on the main maritime traffic routes
east-west: Asia - west coast of North America, Asia - coast
Eastern North America, Asia - Mediterranean, Asia - Northern Europe
and Asia - Middle East.
The new configuration of the 2025 network of scheduled services
of the Premier Alliance provides for an increase in port calls
with respect to THE Alliance's 2024 programming,
with a total of five services landing in Italy next year
compared to the previous two. In particular, the routes
Asia-Mediterranean planned for 2025 include the calls of three
services to the port of Genoa compared to a single call in 2024 and is
also confirmed this year the stopover of a service at the port of La
Spice. In addition, the new schedule includes the stopover
of a service to the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro.
Meanwhile, today the Mediterranean Shipping shipping group
Company (MSC), which will dissolve at the end of next January
2M alliance with carrier Maersk Line
January 2023), has communicated the structure of its network
east-west container shipping services that will become
Operational next February after the cessation of vessel sharing
agreement with the Danish company.
From next February, MSC will carry out 34 services, of which
seven on the Asia - Northern Europe routes, six on the Asia -
Mediterranean, four between Asia and the west coast of the North
America, you are between Asia and the east coast of North America and 11
services on transatlantic routes. Regarding the first three
traffic routes, if the geopolitical situation allows,
MSC will offer optional weekly services through the
Suez Canal connecting over 1,900 direct port pairs
compared to the more than 1,800 pairs of direct ports connected with
services that travel the route around the Cape of Good Hope.
MSC CEO Soren Toft specified that the
Full coverage of all east-west routes will be
also achieved through slot exchange agreements with other
companies.
MSC's 2025 network of services
provides for the calls of 18 services to Italian ports. The largest number
of calls, six, will be made at the port of Gioia Tauro, of which
two of Asia-Mediterranean services and four of services
Transatlantic. This is followed by four services at the port of Genoa,
two of which from the Asia-Mediterranean network and two from the
transatlantic. Three services will arrive at the port of La Spezia,
including one Asia-Mediterranean and two transatlantic liners and three services, all
on transatlantic routes, they will also land at the port of Naples.
Finally, two transatlantic services will call at the port of Livorno.