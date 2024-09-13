The Sicilian Region will turn the option with Fincantieri for a second ferry into order

The Sicilian regional council has given a mandate to the councilor for
Infrastructure and mobility, Alessandro Aricò, of
request from the Ministry of European Affairs for the South, the
Cohesion policies and funding of 140 million euros for the PNRR
of euros for the supply of a second Class A ro-pax ship from
used for the transport of passengers, cars, heavy vehicles, goods,
also dangerous and tankers on the Trapani-Pantelleria route.
The regional authority recalled that the possibility of building
a second ferry was already provided for in the contract stipulated
with Fincantieri having been awarded the construction of the first
naval unit
(
of 9
October
2023). The first ship is under construction in
Palermo plants and will be armed by the end of 2026, to
be intended for connections with Lampedusa.