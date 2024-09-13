testata inforMARE
Cerca
14 September 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
00:00 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
The Sicilian Region will turn the option with Fincantieri for a second ferry into order
The body will request funding of 140 million euros
Palermo
September 13, 2024
The Sicilian regional council has given a mandate to the councilor for Infrastructure and mobility, Alessandro Aricò, of request from the Ministry of European Affairs for the South, the Cohesion policies and funding of 140 million euros for the PNRR of euros for the supply of a second Class A ro-pax ship from used for the transport of passengers, cars, heavy vehicles, goods, also dangerous and tankers on the Trapani-Pantelleria route. The regional authority recalled that the possibility of building a second ferry was already provided for in the contract stipulated with Fincantieri having been awarded the construction of the first naval unit ( of 9 October 2023). The first ship is under construction in Palermo plants and will be armed by the end of 2026, to be intended for connections with Lampedusa.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
LOGISTICS
Signed the agreement for the sale of German DB Schenker to the Danish Logistic Group DSV
Berlin / Copenhagen
Includes social clauses to safeguard jobs for a period of two years
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
Geneva
UNCTAD's LSCI index marked a decline of -2.7%
CRUISES
At the construction site of the Fincantieri in Genoa, the delivery of the Explora II to the Explora Journeys
Geneva / Genoa
Celebrate also the laying of the coin of "Explora III" and the cutting of the first sheet of "Explora IV"
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
TRANSPORTATION
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
Bern
Decrease in the share of the railways (72.3%). Expected a near significant drop in rail traffic
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
Cairo / Copenhagen
In the first seven months of 2024, the decline was -48.3% percent.
CRUISES
The Greek government announces a new tax on cruises and CLIA criticizes the methods and purposes of the decision
Saloniki / Brussels
The crucieristic association calls for the modernization of national ports
SHIPYARDS
The Budget Commission of the German Parliament has approved Meyer Werft's bailout plan
Berlin
Le Aziende informano
C. Steinweg - GMT S.r.l., il vostro partner logistico nella regione del Mediterraneo
L'azienda ha sede a Genova come ufficio regionale del gruppo Steinweg per il Mediterraneo centrale, la Costa Adriatica e il Nord Africa
SHIPPING
Five Italian ports in the network of containerized maritime services of Gemini Cooperation
Copenhagen / Hamburg
In Genoa and I am going to approve primary services. The Spezia, Livorno and Trieste touched by shuttle lines
PORTS
Assigned to Automar an additional area of 40mila square meters in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Will be used as a storage area of transit cars in transit
SHIPPING
HMM will invest about 17.5 billion by 2030 to boost its competitiveness
Seoul
54% of the resources will be allocated to the container segment, 24% to that of bulk containers, 18% to the development of logistics and 4% to the improvement of environmental and digital performance
SHIPPING
ECSA appreciates the recognized relevance to the shipping industry from the report by Mario Draghi
Brussels
The document on the future of European competitiveness, however, highlights the decline of the EU fleet
SHIPPING
MSC presents its own new standalone services while HMM, ONE, and Yang Ming form the Premier Alliance
Seul / Singapore/Keelung / Geneva
The new alliance will bring five services to Italy, compared with 19 in the MSC.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac to include French access lines to Alptransit in Swiss modal transfer policy
Chiasso
Bertschi : The adjustment of the Belgium-Metz-Strasbourg-Basel line to the four-metre profile is a top priority
JOBS
The contract for the renewal of the contract of the German port workers is in the final stages of arrival.
Berlin / Bremen
The ZDS dating association and the union ver. of have signed a preliminary agreement
PORTS
Federagents, wrong even just hypothesizing a privatization of ports with the sole purpose of doing cash
Rome
Saints : privatisations have never produced exciting results in Italy
PORTS
In July in the port of Ravenna, the bulk of the bulk of the bulk of the bulk goods were raised and the other goods declined.
Ravenna
In the first seven months of 2024, cruising traffic fell by -14.3% percent.
COMPANIES
Hapag-Lloyd, renewed the parasocial pact of CSAV shareholders and Kühne Maritime
Las Condes
The deal will be at least until the end of 2030.
PORTS
In Vestas Blades the concession of the logistics plate of the port of Taranto
Taranto
Proposal in line with the objectives of the AdSP for the development of hubs for the production of offshore wind and related components
COMPANIES
Final free route at the entrance of MSC in the capital of German HHLA
Hamburg
At the Parliament in Hamburg 72 votes in favour and 33 against
WTO continues to rise in world trade in goods, but the future is unpredictable
TRADE
WTO continues to rise in world trade in goods, but the future is unpredictable
Geneva
Uncertainty is due to geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, the change of monetary policy in advanced economies and the weakening of export orders
PORTS
Does the calura stick to it? It's time to talk about the privatization of ports
Rome
The hypothesis revived by members of the government that starts thinking about the budget law
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC) bought the British logistics company Maritime Transport
Felixstowe
Felixstowe's company has 3,000 employees
SHIPYARDS
Chinese navalmechanical groups CSSC and CSIC announce a merger plan
Shanghai
The deal will be based on a share swap deal signed by the two companies on Tuesday.
SAFETY & SECURITY
Wallix and Telenor Maritime announce partnership to increase IT security in the maritime sector
Paris / Arendal
It is focused, in particular, on digital solutions with remote access
The Companies inform
100 Years of Industrial Turbocharging
The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the first turbocharger for large engines
ACCIDENTS
Another portelon of a ferry in the fleet of Jadrolinija has been ceded.
Zagreb
Milanovic President and CEO of Croatian President Croatian and the CEO of the shipping company have been attacked.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Development orders the construction of 42 bulk renovator
Shanghai
Committed to the total value of nearly 1.8 billion
Last month Chinese ports recorded a new historical record of container traffic
PORTS
Last month Chinese ports recorded a new historical record of container traffic
Beijing
Seaports alone have handled 25.6 million teu (+ 8.3%)
Further increases in the quarterly economic and operational performance of the COSCO Group
SHIPPING
Further increases in the quarterly economic and operational performance of the COSCO Group
Shanghai
In the April-June period of this year, revenues increased by 19.0% percent. Order 12 new container ships from 14,000 teu
INDUSTRY
Surge in container sales produced by Chinese CIMC
Hong Kong
The company has recorded new semi-annual and quarterly revenue records
PORTS
In the first half of 2024, the traffic of goods in Moroccan ports grew by 15.3%
Rabat
SHIPPING
Call by Dominguez (IMO) to stop attacks on ships in the Red Sea
London
Highlights of the risk of serious damage caused by possible oil spills
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Tanger Med grew by 13.9%
Anjra
In the second quarter, 3.5 million tonnes more than in the April-June period of 2023
Royal Caribbean orders Meyer Turku a fourth class cruise ship
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean orders Meyer Turku a fourth class cruise ship "Icon"
Miami / Turku
The commit includes options for a fifth and a sixth unit
PORTS
Transhipment containers continue to fuel the growth of container traffic in Spanish ports
Madrid
In July the national port scans handled 1,531,414 teu (+ 6.3%)
SHIPPING
The Siciliana Region will turn the option with Fincantieri into order for a second ferry
Palermo
The institution will require funding of 140 million euros.
PORTS
Started work on the electrification of the Levant quay of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The opera has a value of 18.4 million euros
PORTS
A US House report denounces the risk of the involvement of Chinese ZPMC, COSCO and CMG in US port activities
Washington
PORTS
In the first eight months of this year, freight traffic in Russian ports has fallen by -3.1%
St. Petersburg
Growing imports and loads in transit
PORTS
Completed the renovation of the viary axis of access to the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The construction site related to accessory works opens
PORTS
Stable traffic of goods in Greek ports in the first quarter
Pyreo
The national traffic has been growing, while the one with the foreign economy has been growing.
LOGISTICS
The winning DSV winner in the race for the acquisition of DB Schenker
Berlin
In the next few days awaited the pronouncement of the supervisory board of the DB Group
SHIPPING
New platform for comparison between ECSA and alternative fuel manufacturers
Brussels
Focus on policies and tools to support the production and use of clean ship fuel in Europe
PORTS
ISLA (EMS-Fehn-Group) carries out the acquisition of the entire capital of European Terminalist Services
Leer
The company is led by Director-General Antonio Pandolfo
FREIGHT TERMINALS
UIR, well the allocation of PNRR resources to increase and efficiently increase the digital endowments of Italian interports
Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The economic loss of the Swiss railway company FFS Cargo is accentuated.
Bern
Reduction of volumes of goods transported by national and international services
SHIPPING
US FMC gives green light to vessel sharing agreement Gemini Cooperation
Washington
The U.S. agency said it would monitor the deal closely.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The European Rail Freight Association lists the EU priorities for the development of rail cargo
Brussels
Presented in poster 2024-2029 of the association
SEAFARERS
The Global Maritime Forum stresses the need to increase the welfare of seafarers
Copenhagen
The shortage of maritime manpower has reached the greatest of the last 17 years
PORTS
Privatization of ports? The Spezia invites to take for example the local model
The Spezia
Fountain : The primary need would be to ensure a national planning of the resources allocated to portuality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Appointed the new coordinators of seven of the nine TEN-T European transport corridors
Brussels
Two more will be designated and appointed at the beginning of next year
SHIPPING
ZIM tightens a long-term operational cooperation agreement with MSC
Haifa
It is related to routes between Asia and USA via Panama and Suez
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2024 the Port of Bremen / Bremerhaven handled 15.9 million tons of cargo (+ 9.2%)
In the second quarter of 2024 the Port of Bremen / Bremerhaven handled 15.9 million tons of cargo (+ 9.2%)
Breed
In the first six months of the year, the growth, driven by containers, was 9.9% percent.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
MSC Cruciere hopes the concession will be granted in Bari and Brindisi ports despite the notice of rejection of the application.
Geneva
The company will present its own counter-deductions to the AdSP
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The shortage of cold ironing plants in ports also hints the development of electric cargo ships
Frankfurt am Main
Paper on the environmental impact of batteries in ocean ocean freight carried out by CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum
COMPANIES
Germany's MOSOLF Port Logistics & Services buys compatriate TO Group
Kirchheim unter Teck / Bremen
The transaction will include venues in Belgium, Spain, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, it returned to grow traffic in Belgian ports
Brussels
Increase of loads at boarding
OFFSHORE
Saipem has awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth one billion dollars.
Milan
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to go
Genoa
The decline in the cruises sector was particularly consistent.
SHIPPING
Christiania Shipping (Eitzen group) will acquire Navquim Holding
Le Havre
The Dutch company owns and operates a fleet of 13 stainless steel chemical tanker
INDUSTRY
Kongsberg will sell the segment of ship government systems to private equity firm Norvestor
Oslo
In 2023, these assets generated revenues of about 850 million Norwegian kroner
COMPANIES
Oakley Capital gives up to Lloyd's Register a majority stake in Ocean Technologies Group
London / Luxembourg
The transaction will be completed in the last quarter of this year
PORTS
The new cruise terminal in Fusina, Marghera, has been inaugurated.
Venice
Expected this year a growth of 9% percent of the cruise traffic in Venice
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the container traffic in CMPort terminals was 71.8 million teu
Hong Kong
Recorded a growth of 7.9%
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the fifth multipurpose ro-ro ship of class "G5"
Naples
The "Great Casablanca" will be employed in the links between North Europe and West Africa
PORTS
German port firms call for measures to counter the effect of rising train tracks prices
Hamburg
LOGISTICS
Germany's BLG sets up its own subsidiary in Turkey
Breed
The new company BLG Uluslararasi Tasimacilik Ltd. is based in Istanbul
PORTS
The iron ore of the Vale will arrive at European steelworks through the port of Tarragona
Tarragona / Kallo
The first ship is approx at the Euroports terminal
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 4.5%
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2024, the increase was 3.0% percent.
SHIPPING
Continues the trend of declining economic results of MPC Container Ships
Oslo
In the second quarter of 2024, revenues declined by -32.7% percent.
SHIPPING
Expected upwards of quarterly financial results of Regional Container Lines
Bangkok
In the April-June period, revenues grew by 16.6% percent.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On July 17, the public assembly in Assiterminal will be held in Rome.
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : with the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry valid responses to the needs of workers
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Die Rettung der Meyer Werft geht in die entscheidende Phase
(WirtschaftsWoche)
Samsung, HMM clash in US over shipping rates
(The Korea Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Relazione del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 17 luglio 2024
››› File
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build a second Ocean Energy Construction Vessel hybrida for Island Offshore
Trieste
Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027
CRUISES
In the port of Galveston, the construction of the cruise terminal that will be home port of MSC Cruciere has begun.
Galveston
It will be inaugurated at the end of 2025
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
In Japan on the way a study for the realization of ships for the transport of liquefied CO2
Tokyo
Design and constructive features will be defined
ASSOCIATIONS
The Spezia is proposed as the seat of the Giuseppe Garibaldi transformed into a museum ship
The Spezia
Highlighted the connection of the city with the Navy Militate
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV entruvs Telemar with the management and maintenance of the rescue and safety systems of navigation
Oslo / Paris
Agreement relating to three ships currently under construction in China
SHIPPING
Shipping traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore
Port Klang
In the January-July period, 54,563 vessels were transited (+ 7.2%)
INDUSTRY
South Korean navalmechanical group HD KSOE will acquire majority of Convion
Expoo
Finnish company specialises in the development of fuel cell technology
MEETINGS
Waiting for a relevant growth of participation in Green Logistics Expo
Padova
Two main meetings : the General States of the Logistics of the North East and of Lombardy and Mercintrain
PORTS
In July the port of Algeciras handled 399mila containers (-1.9%)
Algeciras
In the first seven months of this year, traffic amounted to 2.8 million teu (+ 2.0%)
COMPANIES
The semi-annual results of China's COSCO Shipping International
Hong Kong
In the first six months of this year, revenues rose by 8.2% percent.
PORTS
USB, continue in the punctual complaint of any attempt at unauthorized self-production in ports
SHIPPING
In the first half of 2024, OOIL revenues grew by 2.3%
Hong Kong
Decline in earnings
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile