Sommariva, president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, has resigned

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Ligurian, Mario Sommariva, announced the decision to
resign, leaving office from next October 1, in
in advance of the expiry of his mandate, which would be
ended on 28 December four years after the notification of the
ministerial decree of appointment. Sommariva announced today the
to the employees of the Port Authority, specifying that
have already informed the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport.
Coming from the trade union world, with top positions in the
Filt-Cgil, in the last 18 years, in addition to other positions, Sommariva
he has been appointed to the governing bodies of various authorities
Ports, holding two terms as secretary general
of the Port Authority of Bari, then two other mandates as
Secretary General of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea and then as president of the port authority
Ligurian.