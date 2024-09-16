In 2023, premium collection by marine insurance companies was $38.9 billion (+5.9%)

Last year, the collection of awards from the
marine insurance companies was equal to 38.9
billion, with a growth of +5.9% over 2022 to which they
all insurance companies, with the Offshore insurance sector contributing
Energy which recorded an increase of +4.6% with premiums of 4.6
billion, to the Freight business, which marked +6.2% with premiums
for a total of 22.1 billion and the Corps which totalled a
increase of +7.6% with premiums of 9.2 billion. This was announced
today the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) presenting
An analysis of marine insurance market trends
at its 150th annual conference held in Berlin.
The association specified that in 2023 the distribution of
premiums has not changed significantly compared to the previous year
with the Freight segment accounting for the largest share of the
market with 56.9%, followed by Ocean Hull (23.6%), Offshore Energy
(11.9%) and Marine Liability (7.7%). As for the subdivision
regional awards, Europe continued to dominate the market
with a share of 48.5%, followed by Asia/Pacific (28.1%), America
Latin (10.9%), North America (7.0%) and the rest of the world (5.5%). The IUMI
highlighted that, after a period of decline, since 2019 the premiums
have recorded a growth trend and the European market has also
Asian has continued its recovery since the negative trend
for the region it ended in 2016. Last year also
Latin America and North America showed a slight recovery.
Commenting on the evolution of the insurance market
maritime elections during 2023, Astrid Seltmann, vice president of the
Facts & Figures Committee of the IUMI, explained that "the
Global premiums reflect a combination of insurable volumes and
prices per unit. The drivers of the increase in premiums
- he specified - are generally a continuous increase in volumes and
global trade values (Goods), combined with increases in
of ships (Corps) or the increase in the price of oil that induces
increased activity in the offshore energy segment. More
In general, geopolitical conditions will have had an impact on the
Prizes in different regions, as well as the general conditions
of the market, in particular capacity. Overall - he
Seltmann highlighted - 2023 seems to have been a positive year
for marine insurers. The other part of the equation is
the impact of claims that in recent years has been
relatively mild, despite the fact that individual serious accidents have
caused concern, such as fires, and a visible impact
inflation on the average cost of claims due to attrition or
Decay. However, larger and larger ships
accumulations of value, changes in technology and fuels,
as well as changes in trade routes, all mean
a change in risk that needs to be monitored in the future, and
taken into consideration".