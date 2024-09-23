Sommariva also chooses the private sector with the appointment as president of the Spinelli group

Like the former president of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno d'Agostino, who in the months
had decided to leave office before the expiry of the
mandate to enter the private sector by becoming president
operating of the Technital engineering group, so did
also the president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Ligurian, Mario Sommariva, who in recent days has
announced his resignation before the end of his mandate
with effect from next October 1st
(
of 16
September
2024).
Sommariva has in fact been appointed president of the group
logistics system, which in recent months has seen the
its top management having the Public Prosecutor's Office of Genoa
ordered house arrest against Aldo Spinelli,
founder of the group, and his son Roberto, director
delegate of the company of the Spinelli Srl group, for which
a temporary ban on exercising
entrepreneurial and professional activity, in the field of
of the investigation that led to Paolo being investigated for corruption
Emilio Signorini, former president of the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, and the former president of the
Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, who in recent days has chosen a
Agreement with the prosecutor's office to negotiate the sentence.
The shareholders' meeting of Spinelli Srl, consisting of
Spininvest and Hapag-Lloyd, has in fact given Sommariva the
office with effect from next October 1st. The company
Logistics Genoese highlighted that "the appointment of a
widely respected professional in the sector and by the expertise and
unanimously recognized integrity as dr. Summary
demonstrates and guarantees the strong commitment of the two partners of
continue along the path of constant growth undertaken by the
group, increasingly valuing the great work of the
carried out so far". «The great experience of
Mario Sommariva - specified Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic
Global Terminals is responsible for the terminals and infrastructure
(CTIO) of the German Hapag-Lloyd - will be fundamental for
strengthen our management and to continue our commitment
in providing greater capacity and quality services
in Italian ports. We are confident that his experience and his
will have a positive impact on the future growth of the
Spinelli group".
"I am honored - said Sommariva - to hire
this role in one of the main and most important companies
active in the logistics and shipping sectors and I thank the
members for the full trust placed in me. I am confident that, working
together with the members of the board of directors, managers and
all the people who make up the group, we will be able to continue to
grow and build a prosperous future together with our
stakeholders».