In August, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -7.5% while in Savona-Vado it grew by +35.5%
Increase in containerized goods
Genova
September 24, 2024
Last month, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure marked a growth of +2.4% compared to August
2023 thanks to the overall increase in cargo traffic
and the increase in the landings of petroleum products
in the roadstead of Vado. The total moved in August 2024 in the two
Ligurian port calls was 4.99 million tons.
In the port of Genoa alone, traffic amounted to
overall to 3.48 million tons (-7.5%). In the segment
of miscellaneous goods were handled 1.88 million tons
of containerized goods (+15.2%) and 836 thousand tons of goods
conventional (-6.7%). In terms of 20-foot containers
handled, last month containerized traffic was
205,374 TEUs, with an increase of +9.9% driven by
from the increase in volumes at the PSA Genova Pra' terminals (125,707 TEUs,
+16.3%) and PSA SECH (25,560 TEUs, +33.6%). Last month
The decline in liquid bulk traffic at the airport is accentuated
of the Ligurian capital, 564 thousand tons of
mineral oils (-39.0%), 18 thousand tons of chemicals
(-63.7%) and 15 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-4.7%). In addition
Significant reduction in bulk volumes continued
with 21 thousand tons handled in the commercial sector
(-54.1%) and 63 thousand tons in the industrial sector (-48.2%). In
the supply of fuel and on-board supplies that
last month stood at 78 thousand tons (+7.4%).
In August 2024, the port of Savona-Vado handled
globally 1.52 million tons of goods (+35.5%). In the
Miscellaneous goods sector, 565 thousand tons were handled
of containerized cargo (+186.8%) and 352 thousand tons of cargo
conventional (+18.7%). In terms of TEUs, container traffic
amounted to 50,071 boxes (+73.7%), of which 46,621 TEUs
handled by APM Terminals (+89.9%) and 3,450 TEUs by Reefer
Terminal (-19.3%). In Savona-Vado, if the reduction in the volumes of
bulk cargo has become more pronounced as they have been handled
403 thousand tons of mineral oils (-23.1%) and 5 thousand tons of
vegetable oils and wine (+54.7%), on the other hand, is significantly
increased the volume of dry bulk cargo to a total of 185 thousand
tons (+99.0%). Bunker supplies and on-board supplies
amounted to over 5 thousand tons (+16.2%).
As for passenger traffic, last month in the port of
Genoa cruise passengers were 179 thousand (-6.6%) and passengers on the
577 thousand ferries (-0.5%) while in the port of Savona cruise passengers
There were 65 thousand (-7.7%) and 133 thousand ferry passengers
(+53,0%).
In the first eight months of 2024, the two Ligurian ports
handled a total of 32.17 million tons of goods,
with a slight growth of +0.2% over the same period last year
year, of which 32.56 million tons handled in Genoa
(-1.2%) and 10.61 million tons in Savona-Vado (+4.6%). In the
In the container segment alone, the first port handled 1,656,524
TEU (+1.9%) and the second 222,594 TEUs (-3.0%).
