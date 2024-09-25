Montaresi appointed commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

Federica Montaresi, Secretary General of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, has been appointed
commissioner of the port authority after the resignation of the president
Mario Sommariva who was offered the position of
president of the Spinelli logistics group
(
of 16
and 23
September 2024). By announcing the assignment of the role to Sommariva
of the commissioner of the Port Authority that governs the ports of La Spezia and of
Marina di Carrara, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Edoardo Rixi, pointed out that "La Spezia and
Carrara are growing ports, with solid projects for the future,
the result of the ability to dialogue with the institutions, the
economic operators and local communities. With Montaresi - he
added - we guarantee continuity, pending the appointment
of the new top management of the Port Authority. At the same time, I wish good work to
Sommariva for his new position within one of the
major international logistics groups".