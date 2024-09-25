testata inforMARE
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding's operating and economic performance grew strongly
In the January-August period, passenger traffic in cruise terminals increased by +29%
Istanbul
September 25, 2024
Turkey's Global Investment Holdings (GIH) Group announced and in the period January-August of this year in the cruise terminals of Global Ports Holding (GPH), a company that on 9 August completed its delisting from the London Stock Exchange as part of the GIH's plan to acquire the entire share capital ( of 14 June 2024), cruise ship stopovers increased by +22% compared to the same period in 2023 while the number of passenger passenger growth of +29%. In addition, GIH announced that in the first six months of 2024, revenues from the terminal facilities in the cruise sector amounted to 3.3 billion Turkish lira (€87 million), with an increase of +37% on the first half of last year, and EBITDA recorded an increase of +33% to 2.1 billion Turkish lira.

GIH currently holds 90.16% of the share capital of Global Ports Holding company.
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports increased by 0.7%
Paris
Flexion of liquid bulk bulk. Growth of containers and dry bulk. Stable the rotable
SHIPPING
CLdN orders HD Hyundai Mipo ten new 1,100-teu container carriers
Luxembourg
The company entered the months courses in the full container sector by renting a ship
FINANCING
Another 2.5 billion euros of European funds for projects under the TEN-T network
Brussels
Launched the call for proposals for project financing
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Council of the Swiss States adopts two motions to speed up the transfer of traffic from the road to rail
Bern
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -7.5% percent while Savona-I went up by 35.5% percent.
Genoa
COMPANIES
Also Summariva chooses the private with the appointment as chairman of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
Will take office the next first October
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
PORTS
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
Marseille / São Paulo
Next year the French group will launch an OPA with the aim of buying the remaining stake
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ERFA, rail freight aid not being used to support declining business models
Brussels
Stahl : We have to ensure that any figure is granted thoughtfully
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
SHIPPING
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
Amsterdam
The concentration creates a fleet of 147 multipurpose vessels
LOGISTICS
U.S. FedEx's quarterly results decline
Memphis
Net profit down -26.3%
100 Years of Industrial Turbocharging
The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the first turbocharger for large engines
INDUSTRY
Rolls-Royce will sell the segment of propulsion and shipping systems to the Fairbanks Morse Defense
Derby
From the sale, gas turbines and generators will be excluded.
COMPANIES
Intermare and Kestrel Italia extend the KestrelMare partnership to Germany's Harren Group
Brema / Genoa
Martin Harren : Italy is a market with a very bright future for the segments of the cargo project and heavy lift
PORTS
Port workers from the East Coast and Gulf Coast have been ready to strike in October.
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
A few days to reach an agreement in extremis with the United States Maritime Alliance, which is willing to resume talks with the ILA but not to accept all the union's demands
PORTS
In the port of Genoa, a single office of the Customs Agency will be established, which will be the largest in Italy.
Genoa
Alesse : It is essential to integrate customs and monopolistic functions into a single operational pole
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
INSTITUTIONS
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
Brussels
He is First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions
PORTS
Inaugurated the container terminal of duisport, Hupac, PSA and HTS in the port of Duisburg
Duisburg
Will have a traffic capacity equal to 850mila teu per year
SHIPYARDS
Officialized delivery of 80% of the capital of Meyer Werft to the public
Papenburg
Lies : The social partners have agreed on a plan that will also involve considerable cuts. Eikens : essential state guarantees
SHIPPING
Emanuele Grimaldi doubles his own stake in Höegh Autoliners
Oslo
The Italian shipowner now owns 10% percent of the Norwegian company
SHIPPING
ECSA points out priorities to safeguard and increase the competitiveness of European shipping
Brussels
Demand the production in Europe of at least 40% of the clean fuel needed to decarbonize shipping
INSURANCE
In 2023, the collection of premiums of maritime insurance companies was 38.9 billion (+ 5.9%)
Hamburg
Europe continues to dominate the market
SHIPYARDS
The navalmechanical company Harland & Wolff again towards the controlled administration
London
The intent is to safeguard the core business of shipyards. The company is looking for new investor or a buyer of the assets. Announced redundancies
Summary, Chairman of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea, has resigned
PORTS
Summary, Chairman of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea, has resigned
The Spezia
Leaves office three months after term of office
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe urges rules for financial support to transport for inland waterways that do not penalise EU shipyards
Brussels
LOGISTICS
Signed the agreement for the sale of German DB Schenker to the Danish Logistic Group DSV
Berlin / Copenhagen
Includes social clauses to safeguard jobs for a period of two years
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
Geneva
UNCTAD's LSCI index marked a decline of -2.7%
CRUISES
At the construction site of the Fincantieri in Genoa, the delivery of the Explora II to the Explora Journeys
Geneva / Genoa
Celebrate also the laying of the coin of "Explora III" and the cutting of the first sheet of "Explora IV"
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
TRANSPORTATION
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
Bern
Decrease in the share of the railways (72.3%). Expected a near significant drop in rail traffic
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
Cairo / Copenhagen
In the first seven months of 2024, the decline was -48.3% percent.
CRUISES
The Greek government announces a new tax on cruises and CLIA criticizes the methods and purposes of the decision
Saloniki / Brussels
The crucieristic association calls for the modernization of national ports
SHIPYARDS
The Budget Commission of the German Parliament has approved Meyer Werft's bailout plan
Berlin
The federal government and the Land of Lower Saxony will detect 80% percent of the share capital
SHIPPING
Five Italian ports in the network of containerized maritime services of Gemini Cooperation
Copenhagen / Hamburg
In Genoa and I am going to approve primary services. The Spezia, Livorno and Trieste touched by shuttle lines
PORTS
Assigned to Automar an additional area of 40mila square meters in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Will be used as a storage area of transit cars in transit
SHIPPING
HMM will invest about 17.5 billion by 2030 to boost its competitiveness
Seoul
54% of the resources will be allocated to the container segment, 24% to that of bulk containers, 18% to the development of logistics and 4% to the improvement of environmental and digital performance
SHIPPING
ECSA appreciates the recognized relevance to the shipping industry from the report by Mario Draghi
Brussels
The document on the future of European competitiveness, however, highlights the decline of the EU fleet
SHIPPING
MSC presents its own new standalone services while HMM, ONE, and Yang Ming form the Premier Alliance
Seul / Singapore/Keelung / Geneva
The new alliance will bring five services to Italy, compared with 19 in the MSC.
CRUISES
In strong growth the operational and economic performance of Global Ports Holding
Istanbul
In the January-August period, passenger traffic in cruise terminals increased by 29% percent
PORTS
Montaresi appointed commissioner of the Port Authority of the East Ligure Sea
Rome
Rixi : With Montaresi we guarantee continuity, waiting for the appointment of the new AdSP Summit
SHIPPING
Greek CCEC sells five container ships from 5,023 teu for 118.4 million
Athens
They were built in 2013
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : No to strikes or blocks of intermodal transport services with Sicily
Rome
Satisfaction with the commitment of MIT to target ETS tax funds in support of maritime intermodality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Alsea and Spediporto, Italian export could further grow by improving accessibility to European markets
Milan
Additional hurdles and burdens to overcome the Alps barrier
PORTS
In the imminence of the strike in the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf USA the FMC urges carriers and terminalists to abide by the standards
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal appoints the components of the committees and working groups
Genoa
They will remain in office in the three years 2024-2026
On Thursday in 11 Italian ports will be held the presentation of the book "Women on the Bridge of Command"
Milan
The volume of Wista Italy will also be presented at the Munich Yacht Show
MEETINGS
On Friday in Naples a seminar on Health and Safety in the Port of Port : the applicable legislation "
Naples
Organized by Inail Campania and Assshipowners with the Ateneo "Parthenope"
TRUCKING
Need a comparison and not one-sided statements about services to trucks in liguri ports
Genoa
Filt Cgil Genova points out that the issue involves different categories of workers
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the SDO-SuRS for the Italian Navy in Venice has been carried out in Venice.
St. George of Nogaro
Beginning the transfer to Genoa where in the yard T. Mariotti will proceed with the onboarding of the superstructures
COMPANIES
Liquidated a Russian subsidiary of the Maersk Group
Moscow
The procedure for liquidation of another Russian company of the Danish group would have been cancelled
ECONOMY
The Assiterminal summit met with Minister Musumeci
Rome
Cognito : reiterates the importance that the government continues to keep seafood at the centre of its policies
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : to team up with the institutions on the rules of reform of interports
Rome
The text of the law under consideration represents an important point of departure.
MARINAS
Granted the concession for the marina for large yachts at the Brin pier in Olbia
Cagliari
Seventeen the boat seats available
LOGISTICS
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
Mantova
The investment of 350 million euros is the largest ever made by the Swiss company.
AWARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea wins the "Smart Port" award at the RemTech Expo in Ferrara
The Spezia
Recognition of the innovation policy and environmental sustainability of the institution
MEETINGS
The seventh edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 11 in Lugano.
Lugano
International forum on the logistics axis between the liguri ports and the markets of central Europe
PORTS
In August the containers in the port of Valencia increased while in Algeciras they were down
Valencia / Algeciras
Eventful 464mila teu (+ 19.1%) and 403mila teu (-5.2%) respectively
PORTS
Fifteen million euros at the port of Pozzallo for the cold ironing
Pozzallo
Ok of the Ministry of Finance
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 16.0% percent.
Los Angeles / New York / Savannah
PORTS
Grimaldi completes the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion
Heraklion
Invested 80 million euros
PORTS
ART required the AdSPs a minimum list of information on managed maritime demanio
Rome
Zacchaeus : essential to exercise regulatory functions on port concessions
PORTS
Agreement to allow the expansion of the MCT concession in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Agreement between the terminalist company, the AdSP and the Corap, entities that have a litigation in progress
YACHTING
Published the ban on the assignment of the lots of the shipbuilding district of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
Joining 17 expressions of interest
YACHTING
Poland's Kotniz has acquired a majority stake in Italian Metalstyle
Genoa
Consolidation in the field of products and components for the nautical
ASSOCIATIONS
Federation of the Sea and Assocostieri signed a memorandum of understanding
Rome
They will collaborate on the organization of events, conferences and presentations of their respective associations
PORTS
Summary : No impact of my resignation on the proceedings and projects underway in the ports of Spezia and Carrara
The Spezia
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia thanks Sommariva for the work done for the port
The Spezia
Express surprise and sorrow at the resignation of the president of the AdSP
SHIPPING
The marked revenue growth of Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL is continuing.
Taipei / Keelung
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in Hong Kong's port fell by -6.7% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2024, the decrease was -5.4%
OFFSHORE
New contract worth four billion dollars for Saipem in Qatar
Milan
Activities commissioned by QatarEnergy LNG
PORTS
Historical record of monthly container traffic for the Port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In August the Californian climber handled 913,873 teu (+ 33.9%).
PORTS
In August the port of Singapore handled more than 3.6 million containers (+ 8.4%)
Singapore
In the first eight months of 2024, the total was 27.4 million teu (+ 6.4%)
SHIPPING
The Siciliana Region will turn the option with Fincantieri into order for a second ferry
Palermo
The institution will require funding of 140 million euros.
PORTS
Started work on the electrification of the Levant quay of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The opera has a value of 18.4 million euros
PORTS
A US House report denounces the risk of the involvement of Chinese ZPMC, COSCO and CMG in US port activities
Washington
PORTS
In the first eight months of this year, freight traffic in Russian ports has fallen by -3.1%
St. Petersburg
Growing imports and loads in transit
PORTS
Completed the renovation of the viary axis of access to the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The construction site related to accessory works opens
PORTS
Stable traffic of goods in Greek ports in the first quarter
Pyreo
The national traffic has been growing, while the one with the foreign economy has been growing.
LOGISTICS
The winning DSV winner in the race for the acquisition of DB Schenker
Berlin
In the next few days awaited the pronouncement of the supervisory board of the DB Group
SHIPPING
New platform for comparison between ECSA and alternative fuel manufacturers
Brussels
Focus on policies and tools to support the production and use of clean ship fuel in Europe
PORTS
ISLA (EMS-Fehn-Group) carries out the acquisition of the entire capital of European Terminalist Services
Leer
The company is led by Director-General Antonio Pandolfo
FREIGHT TERMINALS
UIR, well the allocation of PNRR resources to increase and efficiently increase the digital endowments of Italian interports
Rome
PORTS
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The economic loss of the Swiss railway company FFS Cargo is accentuated.
Bern
Reduction of volumes of goods transported by national and international services
SHIPPING
US FMC gives green light to vessel sharing agreement Gemini Cooperation
Washington
The U.S. agency said it would monitor the deal closely.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The European Rail Freight Association lists the EU priorities for the development of rail cargo
Brussels
Presented in poster 2024-2029 of the association
SEAFARERS
The Global Maritime Forum stresses the need to increase the welfare of seafarers
Copenhagen
The shortage of maritime manpower has reached the greatest of the last 17 years
PORTS
Privatization of ports? The Spezia invites to take for example the local model
The Spezia
Fountain : The primary need would be to ensure a national planning of the resources allocated to portuality
