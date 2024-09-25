Global Ports Holding's operating and economic performance grew strongly

Turkey's Global Investment Holdings (GIH) Group announced
and in the period January-August of this year in the cruise terminals
of Global Ports Holding (GPH), a company that on 9 August
completed its delisting from the London Stock Exchange as part of the
GIH's plan to acquire the entire share capital
(
of 14
June
2024), cruise ship stopovers increased by
+22% compared to the same period in 2023 while the number of
passenger passenger growth of +29%. In addition, GIH announced that
in the first six months of 2024, revenues from the
terminal facilities in the cruise sector amounted to 3.3
billion Turkish lira (€87 million), with an increase of
+37% on the first half of last year, and EBITDA
recorded an increase of +33% to 2.1
billion Turkish lira.
GIH currently holds 90.16% of the share capital of Global Ports
Holding company.