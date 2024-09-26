SBB CFF FFS Cargo orders 36 multi-system electric locomotives from Stadler Rail with an option for a further 93 vehicles

The Swiss freight railway company SBB CFF FFS Cargo
awarded its compatriot Stadler Rail a tender for the
supply of 36 multi-system electric locomotives, with an option for
a further 93 additional vehicles. Delivery is expected between
autumn 2027 and 2035 and the new locomotives will replace
gradually those of the older generation employed by the company
Train.
In addition to electric traction, some of the locomotives ordered
they also have a battery-powered drive (last mile module) that
allows the vehicle to circulate even on tracks without an overhead line
contact information. In this way they can also cover the first and
last kilometers, from collection to delivery of the goods to the customer,
eliminating the intervention of shunting locomotives. They will be equipped with the
Last mile module 22 vehicles out of the 36 of the first tranche.