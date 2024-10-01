testata inforMARE
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
PORTS
Companies' exhortations to Joe Biden to suspend the strike in the American Atlantic and Gulf ports are multiplying
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it would be reckless to allow a contractual dispute to inflict such a shock on our economy. Spediporto warns that the repercussions on the port of Genoa are heavy
Washington/Genova
October 1, 2024
If the main US business representatives continue to urge the American president to use the powers given to him by the Taft-Hartley Act to suspend the strike proclaimed by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) that Since the early hours of this morning it has blocked the activity in the East Coast and Gulf U.S. ports, and so they do also numerous members of the Republican Party, in the past few hours Joe Biden has reiterated that he does not intend to intervene to stop the strike because - he explained - "there is a collective bargaining and I don't believe in Taft-Hartley."

Among the representatives of the Republican Party who spoke for urge Biden to suspend the strike, in a letter sent today to the president, Sam Graves and Daniel Webster, respectively Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and member of the of the Subcommittee on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transport of the House of Representatives, highlighted that "the economic impacts of failure to take action to bring the parties back to the negotiating table will be far-reaching, leaving the American consumer to pay the highest price while The holidays are approaching». "Despite the requests from the parties involved and 69 Republican members of the Congress - denounced Graves and Webster - the administration Biden failed to seriously involve the parties in the attempt to reach a solution before the expiry of the strike. Continued inaction only exacerbates the damage economic situation for our nation, further burdening the wallets of American households".

Among the representatives of U.S. companies, the U.S. The Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF) have called on Biden to use the Taft-Hartley Act to block the strike. "The Americans," said Suzanne P. Clark, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a letter sent to Biden - in 2021 they experienced the resulting labor delays and lack of goods during the malfunctions of the pandemic-era supply chain. It would be reckless to allow that a contractual dispute inflicts such a shock on the our economy". Clark recalled that the ports involved "manage a total of more than 68% of all containerized exports and 56% of imports of the nation, for a daily trade value of over 2.1 billion dollars".

Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, representing the retail sector, said that "the NRF urges President Biden to use any authorities, including the use of Taft-Hartley Act, to immediately restore operations in all container ports involved, to bring the parties back to the table negotiations and to ensure that there are no further blockages. An interruption of this magnitude during this crucial moment of our nation's economic recovery," Shay added will have devastating consequences for American workers, for their families and for local communities. After more than two years of galloping inflationary pressures and in the midst of the recovered from Hurricane Helene, this strike will cause further difficulties for American families. The administration must prioritize our economy and to the millions of Americans who depend on it for their livelihood and well-being, and - concluded Shay - must Immediate action to prevent further difficulties and deeper economic consequences"

Meanwhile, speaking of the repercussions of the strike in the ports on Italian exports, Giampaolo Botta, general manager of the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto, has highlighted that "exporters and freight forwarders look with extreme concern about the situation that from today will block the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. The United States - Botta recalled - they are Italy's first trading partner outside Europe. With the strike, every week, it is estimated that a worldwide there will be about 500 thousand containers that do not they will be able to disembark or reach their final destinations. A damage very serious to the US economy, to its consumers, but also to the exporters, who will certainly see the cost of freight rates already in the coming weeks." Botta specified that even the Mediterranean ports will be severely affected by the risk, every week about 71,000 containers, in both directions, on the axis with the East Coast of the United States, the latter nation, which for the port of Genoa alone represents a Essential reference: the latest data available from Port System Authority, referring to 2022 - explained - they speak of 336 thousand containers handled between embarkation and disembarkation, a figure higher than that linked, for example, to all the European destinations.
TRUCKING
Free Wheels, the increase in diesel excise taxes is an unacceptable assumption
Modena
Franchini : The government has empty pockets, but to take charge of the problem cannot be the drivers
PORTS
Business calls for Joe Biden to suspend strike at US Atlantic and Gulf ports
Washington / Genoa
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it would be unresponsive to allow a contractual dispute to inflict such a shock on our economy. Heavy, warns Spediport, repercussions on the port of Genoa
CRUISES
Indian government activates a five-year plan to double down on cruising traffic
Mumbai
Envisioned the modernization of port terminals and the realization of new infrastructure
PORTS
The strike began in the ports of the East Coast and Gulf States.
Lyndhurst / North Bergen
The ILA has rejected the latest advance bid in the past hours by the USMX. Teamsters announced that truck drivers will not cross the pickets of port workers
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, on October 14, 10th meeting for the eventual constitution of the ex-art enterprise. 17
Joy Tauro
In case of failure of the negotiation, the extension of the Labour Administration Agency will be solicited.
SHIPYARDS
Cancelled the order of the Zéphyr & Borée to HMD for five wind-propelled container vessels
Ulsan
Termination of the contract at the request of the French shipowner
LOGISTICS
The Japanese group "K" Line sells 47% percent of the "K" Line Logistics to the countrywide Kamigumi
Tokyo
The transaction will be implemented next April
PORTS
To avert the strike in ports USA the USMX submits an appeal against the ILA
Lyndhurst / North Bergen
Asked for an immediate injunction that would require the union to resume negotiations.
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's Hanwha disclaims takeover of Austal
Seoul / Sydney
Australian company will enhance its Mobile shipyard in Mobile, Alabama
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo orders to Stadler Rail 36 multisystem electric locomotives with option for an additional 93 medium
ASSOCIATIONS
Mercitalia Logistics has entered Assologistics
Milan
Bussalino : Piedmont is aiming for the creation of a retro-port system on its own territory
PORTS
Terminal Investment Limited (MSC group) will carry out a container terminal in the Danish port of Aarhus
PORTS
ESPO and FEPORT are calling for a mandatory tax exemption across the EU for onshore power supply
Brussels
Indispensable-they stress-to encourage ships to use OPS
SHIPPING
Shipping is not at all on the right track to achieve decarbonisation goals and the next 12 months will be crucial
London / Brussels
It highlights the third annual report "Progress Towards Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough". ECSA proposals to speed up production and adoption of clean fuels
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2024 the port of Barcelona handled 2,660,122 containers (+ 22.1%)
Barcelona
Accentuated upside (+ 41.3%) of the transshipment containers
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports increased by 0.7%
Paris
Flexion of liquid bulk bulk. Growth of containers and dry bulk. Stable the rotable
SHIPPING
CLdN orders HD Hyundai Mipo ten new 1,100-teu container carriers
Luxembourg
The company entered the months courses in the full container sector by renting a ship
FINANCING
Another 2.5 billion euros of European funds for projects under the TEN-T network
Brussels
Launched the call for proposals for project financing
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Council of the Swiss States adopts two motions to speed up the transfer of traffic from the road to rail
Bern
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -7.5% percent while Savona-I went up by 35.5% percent.
Genoa
COMPANIES
Also Summariva chooses the private with the appointment as chairman of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
Will take office the next first October
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
PORTS
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
Marseille / São Paulo
Next year the French group will launch an OPA with the aim of buying the remaining stake
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ERFA, rail freight aid not being used to support declining business models
Brussels
Stahl : We have to ensure that any figure is granted thoughtfully
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
SHIPPING
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
Amsterdam
The concentration creates a fleet of 147 multipurpose vessels
INDUSTRY
Rolls-Royce will sell the segment of propulsion and shipping systems to the Fairbanks Morse Defense
Derby
From the sale, gas turbines and generators will be excluded.
COMPANIES
Intermare and Kestrel Italia extend the KestrelMare partnership to Germany's Harren Group
Brema / Genoa
Martin Harren : Italy is a market with a very bright future for the segments of the cargo project and heavy lift
LOGISTICS
U.S. FedEx's quarterly results decline
Memphis
Net profit down -26.3%
PORTS
Port workers from the East Coast and Gulf Coast have been ready to strike in October.
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
A few days to reach an agreement in extremis with the United States Maritime Alliance, which is willing to resume talks with the ILA but not to accept all the union's demands
PORTS
In the port of Genoa, a single office of the Customs Agency will be established, which will be the largest in Italy.
Genoa
Alesse : It is essential to integrate customs and monopolistic functions into a single operational pole
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
INSTITUTIONS
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
Brussels
He is First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions
LOGISTICS
Spanish logistics group Paack gives up Italian subsidiary Paack Logistics Italy to GS&P
Barcelona / Milan
The company has two distribution hubs in Monza and Naples and six sustainable centres on the national territory
SHIPPING
The ETF enters the shipping industry with a new liquefied natural gas vessel.
Baar
Purchase in partnership with Danish Celsius Shipping
COMPANIES
Giuseppe Scognamiglio leaves the leadership of Forship Spa
Milan
By the end of the month the delivery of deliveries
PORTS
International Transport Workers ' Federation expresses full support for American port workers
London
LOGISTICS
Laghezza will expand the activities in the retroport of La Spezia and will also take office in the retroport of Genoa
The Spezia
A new logistics hub will be made in the area of Tortona
MEETINGS
Tomorrow, the Federation of the Sea celebrates its 30-year anniversary with a conference in Naples
Rome
Theme of the meeting : "The Mediterranean in history : from Mare to Middle Ocean"
INDUSTRY
Accelleron strengthens the partnership with HD Hyundai to which the production of radial turbochargers in Korea is entrusted
Baden
Expected reductions in delivery times and transport costs for Asian market customers
SHIPPING
Stable passenger traffic carried this summer by GNV ships
Genoa
6% increments of volume with Sardinia and 7% with Morocco
PORTS
Appeal of the Propeller Club of Trieste not to overlook the offices of customs in service of the Julian port
Trieste
Zerbini : The stir deserves what has been done for the port of Genoa
SHIPPING
Spliethoff orders Wuhu Shipyard the construction of eight multipurpose ships
Amsterdam
They will be taken in delivery starting from the first quarter of 2028
ENVIRONMENT
At the port of Augusta a plant has been activated to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and stockpile it in the marine ecosystem
August
SHIPYARDS
The cruise ship was launched in Monfalcone. Star Princess
Trieste / Fort Laurderdale
Fincantieri will deliver the unit to Princess Cruises in the fall of 2025
TRUCKING
ECG calls for a transition period for the application of German guidelines on the rizzing of vehicles on bisarche
Brussels
Less than half of the trucks received certification
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence analyzes the impact of EU ETS on shipowner alliances
Copenhagen
More costs for Ocean Alliance. Gemini Cooperation and Premier Alliance on the same floor. MSC would be more advantaged
SHIPPING
Attic buys the fast ferry Thunder of Fast Ferries for 17.75 million euros
Athens
Built in 1998, it has a capacity of 1,068 passengers and 215 cars
CRUISES
The luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey go from Seabourn to the Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Tokyo
It is the second ship of the company of the Japanese group MOL
INDUSTRY
PowerCell Group has acquired in Italy an order for marine fuel cell systems
Gothenburg
Will be delivered 56 units that will be installed largely on cruise ships
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Rixi : confirmed target of funds from ETS to increase in resources for the Sea Modal Shift Incentive
Rome
"We are seeking to recover the funds allocated for the unused 2022 percent," he said.
CRUISES
In strong growth the operational and economic performance of Global Ports Holding
Istanbul
In the January-August period, passenger traffic in cruise terminals increased by 29% percent
INDUSTRY
Proposals from the TEHA Group think tank to stimulate the competitiveness of the Italian maritime industry
Palermo
The second edition of the Sea Resource Forum is underway in Palermo.
PORTS
Montaresi appointed commissioner of the Port Authority of the East Ligure Sea
Rome
Rixi : With Montaresi we guarantee continuity, waiting for the appointment of the new AdSP Summit
SHIPPING
Greek CCEC sells five container ships from 5,023 teu for 118.4 million
Athens
They were built in 2013
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : No to strikes or blocks of intermodal transport services with Sicily
Rome
Satisfaction with the commitment of MIT to target ETS tax funds in support of maritime intermodality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Alsea and Spediporto, Italian export could further grow by improving accessibility to European markets
Milan
Additional hurdles and burdens to overcome the Alps barrier
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal appoints the components of the committees and working groups
Genoa
They will remain in office in the three years 2024-2026
PORTS
In the imminence of the strike in the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf USA the FMC urges carriers and terminalists to abide by the standards
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
No step forward to avert the firm despite contracts between the ILA and the USMX
PUBLICATIONS
On Thursday in 11 Italian ports will be held the presentation of the book "Women on the Bridge of Command"
Milan
The volume of Wista Italy will also be presented at the Munich Yacht Show
MEETINGS
On Friday in Naples a seminar on Health and Safety in the Port of Port : the applicable legislation "
Naples
Organized by Inail Campania and Assshipowners with the Ateneo "Parthenope"
TRUCKING
Need a comparison and not one-sided statements about services to trucks in liguri ports
Genoa
Filt Cgil Genova points out that the issue involves different categories of workers
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the SDO-SuRS for the Italian Navy in Venice has been carried out in Venice.
St. George of Nogaro
Beginning the transfer to Genoa where in the yard T. Mariotti will proceed with the onboarding of the superstructures
COMPANIES
Liquidated a Russian subsidiary of the Maersk Group
Moscow
The procedure for liquidation of another Russian company of the Danish group would have been cancelled
ECONOMY
The Assiterminal summit met with Minister Musumeci
Rome
Cognito : reiterates the importance that the government continues to keep seafood at the centre of its policies
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : to team up with the institutions on the rules of reform of interports
Rome
The text of the law under consideration represents an important point of departure.
MARINAS
Granted the concession for the marina for large yachts at the Brin pier in Olbia
Cagliari
Seventeen the boat seats available
LOGISTICS
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
Mantova
The investment of 350 million euros is the largest ever made by the Swiss company.
AWARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea wins the "Smart Port" award at the RemTech Expo in Ferrara
The Spezia
Recognition of the innovation policy and environmental sustainability of the institution
MEETINGS
The seventh edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 11 in Lugano.
Lugano
International forum on the logistics axis between the liguri ports and the markets of central Europe
PORTS
In August the containers in the port of Valencia increased while in Algeciras they were down
Valencia / Algeciras
Eventful 464mila teu (+ 19.1%) and 403mila teu (-5.2%) respectively
PORTS
Fifteen million euros at the port of Pozzallo for the cold ironing
Pozzallo
Ok of the Ministry of Finance
PORTS
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 16.0% percent.
Los Angeles / New York / Savannah
PORTS
Grimaldi completes the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion
Heraklion
Invested 80 million euros
PORTS
ART required the AdSPs a minimum list of information on managed maritime demanio
Rome
Zacchaeus : essential to exercise regulatory functions on port concessions
PORTS
Agreement to allow the expansion of the MCT concession in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Agreement between the terminalist company, the AdSP and the Corap, entities that have a litigation in progress
