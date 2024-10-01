Companies' exhortations to Joe Biden to suspend the strike in the American Atlantic and Gulf ports are multiplying
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it would be reckless to allow a contractual dispute to inflict such a shock on our economy. Spediporto warns that the repercussions on the port of Genoa are heavy
Washington/Genova
October 1, 2024
If the main US business representatives
continue to urge the American president to use the powers
given to him by the Taft-Hartley Act to suspend the strike
proclaimed by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) that
Since the early hours of this morning it has blocked the activity in the
East Coast and Gulf U.S. ports, and so they do
also numerous members of the Republican Party, in the past few hours
Joe Biden has reiterated that he does not intend to intervene to stop the
strike because - he explained - "there is a
collective bargaining and I don't believe in Taft-Hartley."
Among the representatives of the Republican Party who spoke for
urge Biden to suspend the strike, in a letter sent
today to the president, Sam Graves and Daniel Webster, respectively
Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and member of the
of the Subcommittee on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transport
of the House of Representatives, highlighted that "the
economic impacts of failure to take action to bring the parties back to the
negotiating table will be far-reaching, leaving the
American consumer to pay the highest price while
The holidays are approaching». "Despite the
requests from the parties involved and 69 Republican members of the
Congress - denounced Graves and Webster - the administration
Biden failed to seriously involve the parties in the
attempt to reach a solution before the expiry of the
strike. Continued inaction only exacerbates the damage
economic situation for our nation, further burdening the
wallets of American households".
Among the representatives of U.S. companies, the U.S.
The Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF) have
called on Biden to use the Taft-Hartley Act to block the
strike. "The Americans," said Suzanne P. Clark,
president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a letter
sent to Biden - in 2021 they experienced the resulting labor
delays and lack of goods during the malfunctions of the
pandemic-era supply chain. It would be reckless to allow
that a contractual dispute inflicts such a shock on the
our economy". Clark recalled that the ports involved
"manage a total of more than 68% of
all containerized exports and 56% of imports
of the nation, for a daily trade value of over 2.1
billion dollars".
Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation,
representing the retail sector, said
that "the NRF urges President Biden to use any
authorities, including the use of Taft-Hartley
Act, to immediately restore operations in all
container ports involved, to bring the parties back to the table
negotiations and to ensure that there are no further blockages.
An interruption of this magnitude during this crucial moment
of our nation's economic recovery," Shay added
will have devastating consequences for American workers, for
their families and for local communities. After more than
two years of galloping inflationary pressures and in the midst of the
recovered from Hurricane Helene, this strike will cause
further difficulties for American families.
The administration must prioritize our economy and
to the millions of Americans who depend on it for their
livelihood and well-being, and - concluded Shay - must
Immediate action to prevent further difficulties
and deeper economic consequences"
Meanwhile, speaking of the repercussions of the strike in the ports
on Italian exports, Giampaolo Botta, general manager
of the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto, has
highlighted that "exporters and freight forwarders look with
extreme concern about the situation that from today will block
the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. The United States -
Botta recalled - they are Italy's first trading partner
outside Europe. With the strike, every week, it is estimated that a
worldwide there will be about 500 thousand containers that do not
they will be able to disembark or reach their final destinations. A damage
very serious to the US economy, to its consumers, but also to the
exporters, who will certainly see the cost of freight rates already
in the coming weeks." Botta specified that even the
Mediterranean ports will be severely affected by the
risk, every week about 71,000 containers, in both
directions, on the axis with the East Coast of the United States,
the latter nation, which for the port of Genoa alone represents a
Essential reference: the latest data available from
Port System Authority, referring to 2022 - explained
- they speak of 336 thousand containers handled between embarkation and disembarkation,
a figure higher than that linked, for example, to all the
European destinations.
