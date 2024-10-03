In August, Chinese seaports recorded a new all-time record for container traffic

While the growth trend continues to ease, the volume of
cargo traffic in Chinese ports continues to record new
record. Last August, the ports of the Asian nation
handled a total of 1.51 billion tons of
loads, a volume that represents an increase of +2.0% compared to August
of 2023 as well as the new record for this month of the year and
the second largest monthly volume ever moved
being only lower than the all-time record of 1.52 million
tons totaled in May 2024. The new traffic peak
relating to the month of August is also the same for goods only
handled in August 2024 by seaports, which amounted to
962.3 million tons (+2.6%), both for goods handled
from Chinese inland ports, which amounted to 552.2 million tons
(+1,0%).
Last August the new record was also set
for this month of the volume of traffic to and from abroad
handled by Chinese ports, which was globally equal to
470.5 million tonnes (+5.9%), of which 421.2 million tonnes
tons handled by seaports (+5.1%), a volume that
is a new record for the month of August, and 49.3 million
tons handled by inland ports (+13.0%), a volume that
represents the new absolute record having surpassed the previous one
An all-time record last May.
Domestic traffic alone totaled in August 2024 marked
new records for this month both in terms of volume
total, amounting to 1.04 billion tonnes (+0.3%), both for the
volumes handled by seaports and inland ports,
Results of 541.1 million tonnes (+0.6%)
and 502.9 million tonnes (0%).
In August 2024, Chinese ports also achieved the
new historical record of monthly container traffic having been
equal to almost 29.6 million TEUs (+7.7%), an all-time record that is
this is also true for the containerized volumes that have passed through the
seaports, which amounted to 26.0 million TEUs (+8.5%), while
container traffic in inland ports, amounting to almost 3.6
million TEUs (+2.3%), is the highest ever
marked in August and the second highest in
absolute after that of last May.
In the first eight months of this year, Chinese ports
handled 11.51 billion tons of goods globally, with
an increase of +3.7% over the corresponding period of 2023,
of which 7.45 billion tonnes are made by seaports
(+3.8%) and 4.06 billion tons from inland ports (+3.5%). The
total traffic with foreign countries amounted to 3.61
billion tonnes (+7.9%), of which 3.24 billion tonnes
handled by seaports (+8.0%) and 365.1 million
tons from inland ports (+7.2%). The traffic of the
containers amounted to a total of 220.5 million TEUs
(+8.2%), of which 193.8 million TEUs handled by seaports
(+8.5%) and 26.7 million TEUs from inland ports (+6.1%).