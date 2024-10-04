New training project by Assologistica in collaboration with Randstad Italia

The Culture and Training division of Assologistica has announced
an innovative project for the renewal and development of a Learning
Management System aimed at modernizing and enhancing training
in the logistics sector. The initiative, carried out in partnership with
with Randstad Italia, a research, selection company,
training of human resources and work administration, aims to
create a digital platform that facilitates the management and
use of specific training courses for the
logistics and offers a wide range of educational content
customizable and remotely accessible.
The platform will be enriched with content aimed at
continuous training needs of operators, technicians and managers of the
logistics sector and all the training modules present will contain,
In addition to a more traditional theoretical approach, also a
practical and skills-oriented approach required in the market
of work.
Presenting the project, the president of Assologistica, Umberto
Ruggerone, pointed out that "logistics is hungry for
Skills. In the Milan logistics region alone - he explained -
Over 10,000 new figures will be needed in the next two years
Specialized. Training agencies are suffering a deficit of more than
250% (the figure is from the Lombardy Region) compared to the needs
of the market. This project will help companies, workers
and also students to increase their potential,
especially in relation to the continuous and rapid evolution of the
skills required".
The project will be presented during the next Green
Logistic Expo in Padua, scheduled between 9 and 11 October
upcoming events, as part of the events scheduled at the stand of
Assologistica.