Brussels authorizes the MSC group to buy the French company Clasquin and enter the capital of HHLA

The European Commission announced today that it has authorised the
Swiss shipowning group to make acquisitions in two
leading companies in the European logistics and port market: the
French Clasquin and the German HHLA
(
of 21
March
and 4
September
2024). In particular, pursuant to the regulation
European merger company, Luxembourg's SAS Shipping
Agencies Services of the MSC group has been authorized to
to implement the acquisition of sole control of Clasquin, which is
listed on the Euronext Growth market, as the EU Commission has
concluded that the merger would not raise problems under the
competition profile given its limited impact on the
competition in the markets in which the companies operate.
In addition, the Commission, on the basis of the same regulation, has
authorized the acquisition of joint control of Hamburger
Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) by SAS Shipping
Agencies Services and HGV, a company owned by
of the city-state of Hamburg, as it would not arouse
competition concerns as there are a number of
of competitors in the northern European port market.