04 October 2024
COMPANIES
Brussels authorizes the MSC group to buy the French company Clasquin and enter the capital of HHLA
In both cases, the transactions do not raise competition concerns
Bruxelles
October 4, 2024
The European Commission announced today that it has authorised the Swiss shipowning group to make acquisitions in two leading companies in the European logistics and port market: the French Clasquin and the German HHLA ( of 21 March and 4 September 2024). In particular, pursuant to the regulation European merger company, Luxembourg's SAS Shipping Agencies Services of the MSC group has been authorized to to implement the acquisition of sole control of Clasquin, which is listed on the Euronext Growth market, as the EU Commission has concluded that the merger would not raise problems under the competition profile given its limited impact on the competition in the markets in which the companies operate.

In addition, the Commission, on the basis of the same regulation, has authorized the acquisition of joint control of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) by SAS Shipping Agencies Services and HGV, a company owned by of the city-state of Hamburg, as it would not arouse competition concerns as there are a number of of competitors in the northern European port market.
In August, Chinese seaports recorded the new historical record of container traffic
Salvini : case law does not affirm any right of shipping firms to self-production with on-board personnel
Biden stands with the ILA and urges the USMX to present a better offer for the renewal of the East Coast and Gulf Coast Port Workers ' contract
Carnival cruising group collects another record quarter
In the second quarter, the traffic of the containers handled by the Eurokai port terminals grew by 9.6% percent.
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
