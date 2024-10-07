The third edition of Green Logistics Expo will kick off on Wednesday in Padua

The third edition of Green kicks off on Wednesday in Padua
Logistics Expo, the international exhibition of sustainable logistics
which on the opening day will see the States General meet
of Logistics in the North East extended to Lombardy and Emilia
Romagna, an event during which a
memorandum of understanding between all the Regions involved. Among others
main meetings of the three days, Thursday will be held
the sixteenth edition of Mercintreno, the national forum for the
promotion of rail freight transport, and the same
day is also dedicated to the Mondo Magazzino event by
of "Logistics Management" which deals with all the
Main issues concerning this area of logistics:
from the evolution of internal means of transport, to micro-mobility
and drones; from automation and robotics in the warehouse
to artificial intelligence in the warehouse with the collection, management
and data analysis. Friday is dedicated to
at the City Logistic with an important conference entitled
from Interporto to Cityporto: a journey into the evolution of the
urban logistics.
The complete calendar of this year's edition of Green
Logistics Expo, which will be attended by over 200 exhibitors, is
available at the link
https://greenlogisticsexpo.it/programma-eventi/.