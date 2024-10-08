PIL renews an agreement with its subsidiary Singamas for the supply of new containers
An investment of up to 335 million dollars is planned in the three-year period 2025-2027
Hong Kong
October 8, 2024
The container shipping company Pacific
Singapore's International Lines (GDP) has signed a new agreement
with the Chinese subsidiary Singamas Container Holding under the
which the latter in the three-year period 2025-2027 will provide the GDP
new containers of all the main types for a value of up to
to $120 million in the first year, up to $105 million in 2026
and up to $110 million in the last year. The agreement follows
a similar agreement between the two parties relating to the three-year period 2022-2024
for the supply of new containers up to 120 million dollars in
each of the three years.
Announcing the new agreement, which has been signed
yesterday, the parties explained that GDP has increased significantly
their demand for new containers even after the order
for the construction of 13 new container ships of the capacity
of hold equal to over 150 thousand TEUs that will be taken over in the
next few years. These are four ships of 14 thousand TEUs ordered in the
2022 at Jiangnan Shipyard, of four 8 thousand TEU units
ordered in the same year from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and five
13,000 TEU container racks ordered last August to
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
(
of 4
March and 5
July 2022 and 19
August 2024).
GDP, which is the controlling shareholder of Singapore, is
indirectly controlled by the sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings of
Singapore through Heliconia Capital Management.
