Regional Ferrobonus, the MIT signs agreements with Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Puglia and Calabria

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has signed the
operational agreements for the regional Ferrobonus with Liguria, Piedmont,
Lombardy, Puglia and Calabria. The protocols allow the Regions
to join the national Ferrobonus by supplementing the
State allocation in order to encourage rail services on the
territory, thus contributing to the reduction of
polluting emissions.
For the year 2023-2024, the total amount
allocated by the Regions amounts to 2.8 million euros. Most
of the Regions involved expressed their intention to extend
their contribution also for the next few years.
"Through the operational agreements - explained the Deputy Minister,
Edoardo Rixi - are financed, with an additional contribution
compared to the national one, rail transport services
intermodal or transhipped goods carried out in each region. The
Ferrobonus is confirmed as an important tool to incentivize the
sustainable rail transport, contributing to the achievement of
of the European objectives on mobility and sustainability
environmental ».