The new security regulations of the port of Genoa have been approved

Today the Port Authority of Genoa approved the new
Security regulations of the port of call of the Ligurian capital
which will come into force on November 1st replacing
the current regulation that was approved at the beginning of 2003.
The Genoese Harbour Master's Office specified that the
drafting and adoption of the new regulation involved the operators
and trade associations including
shipping companies and shipping agencies, to which a
draft of the work in order to collect any comments and
Proposals.
The Harbour Master's Office has announced that the revision of the document is
It was also an opportunity to introduce some innovations, always
with a view to clarifying important aspects and improving
safety standards. In particular,
accurately described the basins of evolution, where the large ships
carry out the manoeuvres, updating the technical provisions to the
the size of the units that call at the port of Genoa today,
larger than in the past. Provision has also been made
to better identify the technical data that, in accordance with the
international flights, ships must provide port pilots before
enter the Genoese port, and at the same time
clarified the function of commercial activity carried out
by the Maritime Alarm, which does not overlap with the activities
information and control for the purposes of the safety of the
navigation.
The new regulation has been published on the website of the
Harbour Master's Office
of the Port of Genoa.