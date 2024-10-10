Minerva Bunkering has acquired the U.S.-based Bomin Bunker Oil

Minerva Bunkering, a supplier of marine fuels that is part of the
of the Swiss group Mercuria, has acquired Bomin Bunker Oil,
Houston, Texas-based company operating in the same
sector and is present in the ports of the US Gulf, in the port of
American of Norfolk, in the Panamanian ones of Balboa and Cristobal and
in Ecuador. The American company has been sold by the German company
Mabanaft. With the acquisition, Minerva Bunkering expands its
presence in the United States, in particular by managing for the first time
ship fuel supply operations in Houston.