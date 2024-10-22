Biagio Mazzotta has been elected president of Assonave
Invest in research and development and in the training of human capital to maintain the competitiveness of companies in the sector
Roma
October 22, 2024
Yesterday the assembly of the members of the National Association
of the Shipbuilding Industry (Assonave) elected the president of
Fincantieri, Biagio Mazzotta, at the helm of the association. In his
inaugural speech, Mazzotta stressed that the future
of the shipbuilding industry passes through innovation,
sustainability and strong technological integration for
consolidate European leadership at global level. "The
our future - underlined the new president of Assonave -
will depend on the ability to innovate and sustain the
technological development along the entire supply chain". Mazzotta
also highlighted the importance of investing in research and development and
in the training of human capital to maintain a high level of
competitiveness of companies in the sector. Fundamental - he
added - will be collaboration between all stakeholders,
public and private sectors, to face future challenges and continue to
grow.
