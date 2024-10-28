In Ancona, the "Ancona blue
agreement", the voluntary agreement that aims to reduce
the impact of emissions from cruise ships, ro-ro and
of ferries that call at the Doric port and establishes
voluntarily bring forward by six months, in the port area of
Ancona, the obligation for these ships to use fuel for use in
with a sulphur content not exceeding 0.1%, compared to
to the current 0.5%, as provided for by the international convention
Marpol 73/78 throughout the Mediterranean Sea from May 1, 2025.
The agreement is however open to the signing of any other
cargo ship that calls at the port of Ancona.
The agreement was signed by the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea, by the Harbour Master's Office of
Port of Ancona, the Municipality of Ancona, the
Adria Ferries, Grimaldi Euromed, Jadrolinija Rijeka, MSC
Cruise Management UK, Snav, Superfast Ferries and agencies
Morandi, Amatori, Archibugi, Morbidelli and Frittelli
Maritime Group.