In the third quarter, the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 11.2%

In the third quarter of this year, period in which the Chinese company's port terminals recorded a 4.8% percent growth in container traffic (
of the October 28
2024), the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports amounted to 399.0 million, value representing an increase of 11.2% in the same quarter of 2023 and is the highest ever recorded at this time of the year as well as lower only than historic record of the last quarter of 2023 when the turnover was 406.6 million. In the July-September period of 2024, operating costs, amounting to 288.9 million, marked an increase of 11.9% percent. Operating profit was 69.4 million (-0.6%) and net profit of 102.9 million (+ 4.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, COSCO Shipping Ports totaled revenue of 1.11 billion, up 5.8% percent over the same period in 2023. Operating costs stood at 800.0 million (+ 6.2%), operating profit to 190.0 million (-3.2%), and net profit to 271.8 million (-3.0%).