WSC, the mandate of the new European Commissioner for Transport is crucial to ensure the decarbonisation of shipping

The European Commissioner-designate for Transport and Tourism
sustainable developments, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, will play a role in
essential in securing supply chains and decarbonising the
maritime transport sector'. This was highlighted by the World
Shipping Council (WSC), the association representing the main
global shipping companies in the transport sector
containerized. In its hearing in the European Parliament
November
2024), last night Tzitzikostas, referring to the
decarbonisation of maritime transport and air transport, has
stated that during its mandate it will support the
production and accessibility to the clean fuels needed for the
energy transition of these activities. A purpose
shared by the WSC, according to which "the decarbonisation of
transport networks and the improvement of energy networks must
go hand in hand. Continuing to improve transport networks
energy and energy standards - the association underlined - will improve
the EU's competitive position and support the transition
towards decarbonization. Low-speed transport networks
greenhouse gas emissions - the WSC noted - depend on grids
fully integrated renewable energy sources, in order to
ensure a substantial supply of green marine fuels and for
prevent future disruptions to services."
"We are confident - said the president today and
managing director of the World Shipping Council, Joe Kramek - who
Commissioner-designate Tzitzikostas will be instrumental in the
coordinating transport, energy and
industry in order to promote maritime transport
tenable. We appreciate our good working relationship with DG
Move and we are delighted to be working with the new Commissioner to
promoting our common goals for the benefit of the industry and
of the EU economy in a more general sense'.
With a view to a future collaboration, the association
highlighted some critical issues concerning
shipping and which should be addressed by the future
European Commission. In particular, in its hearing, the
European Commissioner-designate did not mention some critical issues
which, according to the WSC, should be included among the priorities
mandate, namely the protection of maritime transport from
trafficking and geopolitical risks, the integration of
renewable energy in transport systems, simplification
customs and administrative procedures and the promotion of
effective public-private partnerships.