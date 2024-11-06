Hapag-Lloyd invests four billion dollars for the construction of 24 container ships

Hapag-Lloyd today announced a significant investment in
about four billion dollars for the construction of 24 ships.
The German company has ordered 12 container ships of the capacity
of 16,800 TEUs to the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and
has ordered another 12 container racks of 9,200 TEUs from the shipyard
Chinese Naval New Times Shipbuilding Co. Hapag-Lloyd explained that
The first set of 12 ships will be used to increase the
the capacity of its fleet, while the other 12 will go
to replace old naval units of the company that
will end their operational life during the current decade.
All 24 new buildings will be equipped with dual-fuel engines
liquefied natural gas and can be powered by biomethane
which - the German company underlined - can reduce the
CO2 emissions of up to 95% of those produced by fuels
Conventional. In addition, the propulsion system can be
also fueled with ammonia.
Specifying that it has already concluded a
Long-term financing covering three billion dollars
Hapag-Lloyd announced that the 14
container carriers will be taken delivery between 2027 and 2029.
Currently, the German company has a fleet of 287
container ship with a total capacity of 2.2 million
of TEU.