In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -0.7%

In the third quarter of 2024, the volume of goods handled by the
port of Ravenna, equal to 6.25 million tons, marked a
slight decrease of -0.7% on the same period last year, which
was driven by the -5.0% reduction in loads
at embarkation dropped to 821 thousand tons, while those at disembarkation
remained stable having amounted to 5.43 million
Tons.
In addition, the slight decrease was generated by the significant
decrease of -8.9% in miscellaneous goods which amounted to
a total of 2.54 million tons, of which 521 thousand goods
in containers (-2.7%) made with a handling of
containers equal to over 45 thousand TEUs (-8.1%), 431 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-6.0%) and 1.59 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods
(-11,5%). On the other hand, bulk cargo is growing. The liquid ones have
amounted to 1.22 million tons (+6.0%), including 583 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (+12.3%), 213 thousand
tons of chemical products (-14.1%), 132 thousand tons of
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas
(+6.8%), 54 thousand tons of crude oil (+80.0%) and 242 thousand tons of crude oil
tons of other liquid cargoes (+3.5%). In the field of
Dry bulk traffic was 2.48 million
tons (+5.8%), of which 1.17 minerals and building materials
(+23.0%), 512 thousand tons of foodstuffs, feed and
oilseeds (-12.7%), 387 thousand tons of cereals (+7.6%), 59 thousand
tons of coal (+195.0%), 15 thousand tons of products
metallurgical products (+25.6%), 13 thousand tons of chemical products (-2.8%)
and 318 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-20.0%).
Cruise traffic fell by -16.3% to 153 thousand
total passengers, of which 21 thousand in transit (-20.1%) and 132 thousand in transit
disembarkation/embarkation (-15.6%).
In the period January-September of this year, the port of Ravenna
handled 18.86 million tons of goods, with a
decrease of -4.2% on the corresponding period of 2023 and loads
16.32 million tonnes (-4.9%) and embarkation
to 2.54 million tons (+0.5%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that, on the basis of the first data collected on the
Port Community System, for the month of October 2024 it is estimated that
total handling of almost 2.4 million tons,
a significant increase of +21.5% compared to the same month of 2014
last year.