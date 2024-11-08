Eurizon Capital (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) has acquired a majority stake in Germani

Eurizon Capital SGR, lead company of the Division
Asset Management of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, has completed the
the acquisition of a majority stake in Germani Spa, operator
Italian active in road transport and intermodal transport
of waste and other materials. Germani, founded in 1965 by Faustino
Ferrari and based in San Zeno Naviglio (Brescia), plans to
end 2024 with a turnover of around 150 million
euro. The company owns a fleet of over 700
vehicles for road transport and about 800 containers for the
intermodal transport.
The operation provides, in addition to the Eurizon funds, the
re-investment, with a significant share, by Mauro Ferrari
former CEO of Germani, who will maintain
this role, of Arcese Trasporti, a historic partner of the family
Ferrari, by Gino Braglia and Marcello Zironi, respectively
CEO and minority shareholder of Trasporti
Vecchi Zironi (a company controlled by Germani). The company
Vitale&Co acted as financial advisor to the
Sellers.