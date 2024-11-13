Strong rise in Evergreen's quarterly financial performance

In the third quarter of this year, driven by the rise in
value of sea freight rates, has been further accentuated and
significant growth in the shipping company's revenues
Evergreen Marine Corporation which were equal
to 152.8 billion Taiwanese dollars (4.7 billion U.S. dollars),
a figure that represents an increase of +109.8% over the same period
of 2023 and which, with regard to the third quarter of the year, is
17.6 billion Taiwan dollars lower than that of the
recorded in the third quarter of 2022 when turnover had
set new historical records. Operating profit amounted to
77.2 billion (+780.8%) and net income at 63.3 billion dollars
Taiwanese (+174.5%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the company's revenues
reached 347.8 billion Taiwan dollars, up by
+68.0% on the same period of last year. The profit
operating income was 125.5 billion (+317.9%) and net profit
of 112.1 billion (+212.6%).
Meanwhile, the Taipei-based company has announced further
investments for the acquisition of new containers. Evergreen has
ordered a total of 60,500 new containers for an investment
of 186.8 million US dollars, including 23,000 containers
for $63.6 million ordered from CXIC Group Containers
Co., 21,000 containers for 66.2 million ordered from Guangdong Fuwa
Equipment Manufacturing Co. and 16,500 containers for 56.9 million
dollars ordered at Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong)
Ltd.