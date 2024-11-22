Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
He will also retain the presidency of the CLECAT Customs Institute
Bruxelles
November 22, 2024
Dimitri Serafimoff, representative of the association of
Belgian freight forwarders, has been elected as the new president of the
CLECAT, the European Association of Freight Forwarding Companies,
transport, logistics and customs services. Serafimoff, who takes over
in charge to the German Willem van der Schalk who finished the
four-year term, was elected as the new president
by the assembly of the association that met yesterday in Brussels and
will also retain the presidency of the CLECAT Customs Institute which
deals with the issues of European customs reform.
