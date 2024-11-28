In recent days in the port of Ravenna, the representative
of the Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Agency of the
European Commission, Julian Espina, carried out the final visit
of the "Ravenna Port Hub: Infrastructural Works" project,
which was funded by the European Union under the
Connecting Europe Facility programme and which focused on
on the dredging of the seabed of the port at -12.50 meters (in view
further deepening to -14.50 meters by 2026),
on the adaptation of the quays to the new seabed and on the construction
of one kilometer of quay of the new container terminal in
Trattaroli Peninsula. Out of the total investment of approximately 157
million euros, the European contribution was over 30 million
million euros.
Recalling that the project has also made it possible to make
200 hectares of new logistics areas available, to strengthen the
road and rail links and, through a strong boost
to digitization, to make procedures more efficient
related to the loading and unloading of goods, the
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centro Nord, Daniele Rossi, highlighted that
"the conclusion of the Port Hub project allows the port
of Ravenna, together with all the other projects in
to take on a key role as a logistics hub between
Southern Mediterranean, North Africa and Continental Europe"
«The completion of the "Ravenna Port Hub:
Infrastructural Works" - said Julian Espina in
occasion of the visit - marks an important step for the
European transport network, and in particular the
The Baltic-Adriatic Sea Corridor, recently extended to Bari, and
of the Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. This project allows
to unlock and enhance the capacity of the port of Ravenna
improving their accessibility and connectivity, and
at the same time ensuring strong and robust European transport routes,
to and from one of Europe's leading ports in terms of volume of
transit, also helping to improve intermodal integration
along the two European corridors".