In Europe, container ships produce emissions
pollutants per container transported equal to those of six years ago.
This was stated today by Transport & Environment, the organization
non-governmental European Union that promotes the development of a European non-governmental sector,
sustainable and safe transport, based on the collection of
latest data on maritime transport in the EU from the
European MRV monitoring, reporting and verification of
greenhouse gas emissions from cargo ships, and
passengers of any flag calling at ports
of the European Union.
According to the latest data - explained T&E presenting
THEIR FINDINGS - Emissions from ships "are
decreased slightly in 2023 compared to the previous year but,
contrary to industry claims that ships
are operating more efficiently, decreases in
emissions such as those found in 2023 are likely due to
to a reduction in trade. Recent improvements in
naval technologies - the organization noted - have
led to greater technical efficiency of new ships.
However, T&E's analysis shows that, under real-world conditions of
In terms of operations, Europe's container ships pollute on average
as much as in 2018".
According to Jacob Armstrong, head of the
shipping of T&E, "there are not enough incentives for
ships to sail more efficiently. The companies of
navigation are reacting to the higher prices of the
fuel by purchasing slightly more efficient vessels.
However, the data show that globally transport
containerized is not becoming more efficient. The most
significant efficiency improvements - has
Armstrong said - are determined by a lower
browsing speed. If governments were to take measures that would
promote real efficiency gains, could reduce
drastically emissions from one day to the next". So that
T&E asks the European Commission to
propose energy efficiency measures, such as limits
at the speed of ships and the promotion of technologies such as
wind assistance to navigation, applying to ships that
the Carbon Intensity Index of the International International Maritime Cooperation Index calls at European ports
Maritime Organization, an index based on data on the consumption of
and greenhouse gas emissions that is adverse
by international shipowners' associations as it is
Defined state
(
of 9
July 2024).
In its analysis, Transport & Environment does not take
minimally consideration is given to the investments made in the
recent years by the shipping industry to have ships
more efficient in terms of emissions produced,
but above all able to navigate using more fuels
clean spaces, nor of the pressing requests of shipowners to the
institutions to support the production of these new fuels
to promote the creation of a network for their
distribution and to introduce measures to approximate the prices of
these new fuels to those of conventional fuels. Without
clean fuels, even in the presence of ships capable of using them
shipowners are equipping themselves, shipping will not succeed
to meet the decarbonisation targets set by the EU,
as admitted by the T&E itself.
In its exhortation today, T&E makes no mention
the need to have these new fuels to allow
shipping sector to reduce its
emissions while also giving meaning to investments in new ships
made by industry in recent years. Talk only about imposing
a decrease in browsing speed and recourse
to wind assistance for ship propulsion, as it does today
T&E, it's like placing a fig leaf to cover
much more complex problems, such as those repeatedly
reported by the shipowners. Complicated problems examined in the past
by Transport & Environment with exhaustive and addressed analyses
more recently by T&E with summary complaints that risk
to debase the primary role of the organization in the progress towards
more sustainable transport systems.
