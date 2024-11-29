ESPO calls on the new EU Commission to maintain and strengthen the CEF programme

In view of the inauguration of the new Commission
European Conference, which will take place on Sunday, today the association of ports
presented to the new EU executive what are the
priorities to be addressed in order to strengthen competitiveness
of European ports and therefore of the economy of the Union.
Congratulating the new commissioners and stressing that he does not see
Time to start a reflection on the European strategy for ports
with the new Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism,
Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Sea Ports Organisation has
recalled that in order to fulfil their role, European ports will have to
to cope with huge investments that a recent study of the
ESPO itself has quantified in 80 billion euros in the next
ten years net of private investment.
In order to successfully face this economic commitment,
The European Ports Association has called on the new Commission to
to maintain in force and indeed to further strengthen the
Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme, which is
specifically dedicated to EU transport infrastructure, and
to better adapt it to the needs of ports and their stakeholders.
"This tool - explained ESPO - is the only way
effective in ensuring the completion of a transport network
that serves as a continuous and well-functioning European
backbone and facilitator of the European internal market and
his ambitions. In addition, the association underlined, a network
well-functioning transport system, including state-of-the-art ports, is
essential to strengthen the decarbonisation and
resilience and to improve its preparedness on the ground
military".