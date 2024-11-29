The location of the construction site for the bridge over the Strait of Messina in the port of Gioia Tauro has been defined

For the storage of precast segments and reels of
cables for the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina
concessionaire company for the construction and management
of the infrastructure would use, according to a timetable
unofficial until 2032, the areas southwest of the evolution basin
of the port of Gioia Tauro and also a part of the areas behind it
to the container terminal of the Calabrian port, net of the recent
acquisitions made by the container terminal and subject to agreement with
the Regional Consortium for productive activities, owner
of the areas.
This was announced by the Port System Authority of the Seas
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea, recalling that the original project
of the bridge identified Gioia Tauro as the storage port of these
constructive elements and, as it was conceived, constituted a sensitive
interference with port operations due to mooring
of the ships that transported the materials to the berth "high
seabed" of the eastern quay in concession to the container
MCT terminal and the interruption of logistics continuity
due to the passage of materials to areas behind not in
concession.
On the occasion of the Services Conference of last April 16
the Port Authority had filed an opinion underlining the negative impact and
the project's harmful interference with port activity and
had presented a resolution proposal, also following
inspections and meetings with the technicians of the Stretto company
of Messina Spa, consisting of the infrastructure of the southern part
of the development basin and the use of the areas behind it for the
storage, a proposal that was subsequently accepted
since the Maritime Authority has lifted the reservation on the non-
interference with the current basin of evolution of ships.