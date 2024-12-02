Agreement for the digital integration of the systems of the FS Logistics Hub and the Port Authority of Western Liguria

The Logistics Hub of the Italian State Railways group and
the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
signed a memorandum of understanding to promote integration
between the Port Community System of the Port Authority and the
of the companies of the Pole. The agreement was
signed by the CEO of Mercitalia Logistics,
Sabrina De Filippis, and by the extraordinary commissioner of the institution
Ligurian port manager, Massimo Seno.
The agreement provides for the launch of a computerized exchange of data
related to the main processes dedicated to transport services
that originate or arrive in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado. Communication between information and digital systems
of the two realities will allow a better
planning and management of railway operations of the various
actors involved in the supply chain, speeding up both the processes and
operations, such as manoeuvres or loading and unloading operations, both
commercial consignment notes, such as waybills. The
All to the advantage of greater competitiveness of transport
rail and intermodal transport to/from the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado,
in which Mercitalia Rail operates with daily connections.
The protocol follows those signed by the group's Logistics Hub
FS with the Port System Authorities of the Ligurian Sea
and the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea within
a broader program that the Logistics Hub is promoting
with all port and interport entities.