Corsica Sardinia Ferries looking for flight personnel

Corsica Sardinia Ferries has launched a recruitment campaign
of flying crew of the engine, bedroom and kitchen, for all the
qualifications, for a total of 150 people to be employed on board the
ships of the fleet. The shipping company requires candidates to
possession of the navigation logbook and STCW courses, requirements
without which the application will still be evaluated and, in
In the event of acceptance, Corsica Sardinia Ferries will help
candidates to carry out the necessary paperwork.
Job opportunities are aimed at the following
profiles: officers and non-commissioned officers of engineers; kitchen staff;
chef de rang and bartender; cabin attendants; dining room/bar/cash desk staff;
receptionist/hostess. Generally Corsica Sardinia hires
Ferries are made through fixed-term employment contracts,
usually lasting from 70 to 90 days, or for a month,
possibly extendable. Candidates with a navigation booklet
The following can send their CVs through the company's website:
www.corsica-ferries.it,
to the "Work with us" section or by e-mail to:
risorseumane@corsicaferries.com
and recruitment.corsica@esagenoa.com.
Candidates without a navigation booklet can send their CV via
e-mail to segreteria@primetn.it.