Fincantieri has delivered the new Viking Vela cruise ship to Viking

Today in the Ancona shipyard of Fincantieri
the delivery of the new ship Viking Vela
, the first of
A series of cruise ships that the Navalmeccanica Group
is being built for the shipowner Viking. Viking Sailing
It belongs to the small cruise ship segment:
it has a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, is equipped with
499 cabins and is able to accommodate 998 passengers.
Viking Vela is the thirteenth ship delivered by
Fincantieri to Viking, including the two expedition units
carried out by the subsidiary Vard. Considering the ships ordered to
today and the contracts and options signed in recent months - subjects
to financing in accordance with industry practice - the sound
long-standing partnership between Fincantieri and Viking includes a
total of 26 ships.