Assarmatori, the Italian government's position on the EU ETS is good

At yesterday's meeting of the European Council of Ministers,
Transport, Telecommunications and Energy delegations of Bulgaria,
Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Spain
have drawn attention to the possible negative impact on the
maritime transport and the competitiveness of European ports
the extension of the EU ETS emissions trading scheme to shipping
of European Union emissions.
Assarmatori expressed satisfaction with this position of the
Italian government: "Reiterating the appeal already expressed
in the Transport Councils of December 2023 and last June -
commented the president of the Italian shipowners' association,
Stefano Messina - Italy has drawn up and presented a document that
clearly highlights the critical issues and risks caused by
the recent inclusion of the maritime sector in the ETS. As is well known,
The Directive does not take into account the specificities of the
more fragile segments of the maritime sector, creating high
risks of emission transfer, rather than reduction,
with a consequent loss of competitiveness and business, in
primarily in the transshipment of containers but
even in the Motorways of the Sea".
Referring to the measures introduced by the European Commission with
the intention to mitigate the risks of loss of competitiveness
of the European maritime-port system
(
of 17
November and 6
December 2023), Messina stated that 'the Commission
European is monitoring these risks with a methodology
inadequate, which was accompanied by insufficient corrective actions.
In this context, Italy and the other signatory States of the
statements reiterated the need for a methodological
effective and predictive to monitor the market, and asked the
Commission to take action by suggesting corrective actions, such as
align the ETS with future global reduction measures
of shipping emissions that the IMO is discussing".
"In the public debate that took place in the Council between the
Member States - continued the president of Assarmatori - is
once again the position of the Nordic countries,
broadly supportive of the Commission's approach
European, while widespread awareness is now evident
among the Mediterranean states of how urgent it is to reverse course
with respect to a fragile methodological approach and the will
manifests that it does not intervene preventively, despite the
alarm bells are many. We consider this
convergence: for more than three years now we have been highlighting, at a
all levels, such critical issues. We thank the minister
Matteo Salvini, Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi and all the forces
Policies that voice demands and concerns
of the entire maritime-port cluster for this further step
forward to protect the sector. It will be indispensable
to concretize the excellent work done over the next year
until today".