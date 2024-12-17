A report highlights the progress made in reducing emissions in Tuscan ports

In 2023 in the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the Island of Elba
managed by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern 261 thousand tons of emissions were produced
of carbon dioxide, 230 thousand of which are generated by ships in
transit and stopped on the quay. This was announced in the latest report on the
carbon footprint, which was presented this morning by the
President of the Port Authority, Luciano Guerrieri, to the members of the
management of the entity, specifying that compared to the data of 2021, the year
in which the first report was produced, the
decreased by -7.6%.
Data for 2023 shows that emissions in the port of
Livorno account for about 74.0% of the total, those of Piombino for
14.8% and those of the Island of Elba for 11.2%. Compared to sectors
of reference, emissions from maritime traffic weigh for
88.1% of the total, with land activities incident for the
9,9%. The remaining part refers to land traffic and
railway. With reference to the type of traffic, the
passenger accounts for 23.9%, the cargo sector for 69% and the
port services for 6.4%.
The survey for individual ports shows that in 2023 in the port
of Livorno 193 thousand tons of dioxide were emitted
carbon equivalent, of which more than 165 thousand produced by ships in
and maneuvering and 24 thousand from ground activities. In the
port of Piombino, 38 thousand tons of CO2 were produced,
of which 36 thousand produced by ships during stopover or
maneuver. In the Elba ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina
29 thousand tons of CO2 emitted, of which over 28 thousand from
from ships.
Presenting the data of the latest carbon footprint report,
Guerrieri highlighted how in 2023, compared to 2021 data,
there was an overall decrease of -7.6% in emissions
mainly due to the -12% drop in those produced by the sector
of merchant ships: "Although there is still a lot of work
to be done to achieve a complete decarbonization of the sector -
observed - it is impossible not to note how pollution
in ports is progressively decreasing thanks to a combination of
of regulations and developments in environmental initiatives". In
In particular, the president of the Port Authority specified that the results
of 2023 are the direct consequence of some positive contributions
such as the reduction of emissions in quay parking
part of the ro-ro traffic for the port of call of scheduled ships equipped with
new battery technology (-20% CO2eq of the estimated total
ro-ro/rolling stock and - 1.1% of total CO2eq ships), the spread of
of the use of electricity from renewable sources among users
and the substantial increase in the
rail traffic in the port of Livorno, which subtracts the flow of
road traffic still substantially based on fuels
Fossil.
Recalling environmental sustainability initiatives
launched as early as 2021 as part of the Energy Document
of the Port System and carried out during these
three years, starting with the intervention for the construction of
Ships' electricity supply facilities
quay (Onshore Power Supply) in the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
Portoferraio, and recalling that "all the interventions are in
advanced design phase and must be completed by
2026", Guerrieri specified that these projects in the process of
implementation will allow, according to estimates, a reduction in
of tonnes of CO2 emitted by ships during their stay equal to
-32% in the port of Livorno, -25% in that of Piombino and -49% in the port of Livorno.
port of Portoferraio.