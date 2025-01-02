Works amounting to over 57 million euros for the energy infrastructure in the port of La Spezia

Federica Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, signed the decrees,
for a total amount of 57 million euros, for the construction of
of the high-voltage energy infrastructure serving the port
of La Spezia and the electrification plants of the New Pier
Cruises and for the replacement of existing generators with
others with hydrogen. The implementation of the energy infrastructure
high-voltage service to the port of La Spezia, including the
connections to the National Transmission Grid (with the implementing body
Terna Spa), consists of the construction of a new
power supply located in Stagnoni (Truck Village) for
the supply of 110 MW of power to the new infrastructures in progress
of construction within the port of La Spezia (New Terminal
Ravano, New Gulf Terminal, electrification of the quays of the sector
and new cruise pier on Calata Paita). In particular, it is
the executive project, drawn up by Galileo, has been approved
Engineering Srl, for a value of 41 million euros, partly
funded by the PNRR as part of the Green Ports interventions.
Another work related to the intervention is the new
transformation and power distribution lines for
the electrification of the docks of the new Cruise Pier. At it
case the project has been approved the feasibility project
technical and economic report, drawn up by the DBA PRO Engineering Firm, which
amounts to 14.6 million euros.
Another intervention concerns the replacement of two groups
generators, currently powered by diesel, one serving the
sub-riverbed tunnel in the port of La Spezia and the other that guarantees
public lighting inside the port of Marina di Carrara.
Both will be replaced with hydrogen plants. The amount of the
works is equal to 1.3 million euros on an investment
of about 1.9 million, also in this case taking advantage of
PNRR funding under the Green Ports call. Activities
will be carried out by the company Bluenergy
Revolution Scarl.