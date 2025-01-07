Last November, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -55.9%

Last November, the decline in ship traffic in the canal
of Suez marked the most marked decrease in the
since the flow of ships in transit in the
Egyptian waterway has begun to decline as a result of the
attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea and in the
Gulf of Aden, accidents that have led the companies to
shipping to divert their ships on the longest route
that passes around the Cape of Good Hope. Last November
A thousand ships have passed through the Canal, with a
-55.9% reduction on November 2023, including 385 tankers
(-43.0%) and 615 other types of ships (-61.3%). Net tonnage
SCNT of ships transited amounted to 38.3 million
tonnes (-72.0%) and the tolls paid by ships to cross
The canal totaled 14.8 billion EGP pounds (291
million dollars) (-44.6%).
In the first 11 months of 2024, maritime traffic in the canal was
12,207 vessels, with a decrease of -49.8% on the previous year.
corresponding period of the previous year, of which 4,574 ships
tanker (-41.1%) and 7,633 ships of other types (-53.8%). The
total net tonnage of ships transited was
by 485.8 million tonnes SCNT (-66.5%) and total rights
paid by ships was 163.4 billion
Egyptian pounds (-43.8%).