PSA Venice - Vecon obtains gender equality certification

PSA Venice - Vecon, the Venetian terminal of PSA Italy, is
The first Italian container terminal to obtain certification
gender equality policy, which is valid for three years and is
subject to annual monitoring to ensure the maintenance of
standards achieved. The certification was obtained by
an evaluation process based on the CEI EN ISO/IEC standard
17021-1 and on the UNI/PdR 125:2022 Reference Practice, which
defines guidelines for equality management systems
gender in organizations. UNI/PdR 125:2022 is a
document published by UNI reflecting the results of the comparison
of the Working Table on Gender Certification of Companies
envisaged by the PNRR Mission 5, coordinated by the Department for
Equal Opportunities and in which the Department of Equal Opportunities
for family policies, the Ministry of Economy and
Finance, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the
Ministry of Economic Development and the National Councillor of
Parity.
"An important step forward towards inclusion -
underlined the CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari
- was carried out in the Italian shipping sector with the
certification by PSA Venice-Vecon. The company is the first in the
gender equality certification,
A meaningful recognition that goes beyond mere compliance
legislation, and stands as an example of a concrete commitment to a
fair and inclusive work environment". "Equality
- added the general manager of the PSA Venice terminal -
Vecon, Daniele Marchiori - is a crucial factor for the
economic growth and development. The full enhancement of the
female talent is essential for economic progress, and
The presence of women in decision-making positions is related to
better business performance".