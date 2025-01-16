In 2024, record cruise traffic was recorded in Malta

Last year, cruise traffic in Malta reached the
record share of over 940 thousand passengers, with an increase of over
+4% compared to 2023 and an increase of about +4% compared to 2023.
previous record set in 2019. In 2024, the ports of call of ships from
cruise in the port of Valletta were 357.
On the occasion of the presentation of these data, which were attended by
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Ian Borg, the Minister for Transport,
Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett, and
Valletta Cruise Port's CEO, Stephen Xuereb, is
It has been highlighted that cruise ship landings contribute to the
annually with about 88 million euros to the Maltese economy,
of which 38 million spent by ship passengers and 50 million by the
cruise companies.