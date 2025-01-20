In Spain, a logistics network for the rail transport of bio-fuel to ports is being studied

Adif, the company that manages the infrastructure
Spanish railway system, has signed an agreement to design the
Creation of a rail logistics network for distribution
of liquid bulk with our compatriot Exolum, a company specialized in
in liquid bulk transport and storage services, in
particular of refined petroleum products, chemicals and
biofuels. The agreement is aimed at studying the modalities
rail transport of biofuels from production centres
of these new fuels to storage terminals in major ports
with particular attention to the Atlantic Corridor.
The subject of the study, among other things, is the analysis of the capacity
railway infrastructure and the possibility of
build new sidings and access to infrastructures
private transport from production plants to ports.