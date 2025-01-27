Fercam acquires the German freight forwarding company LIC

The South Tyrolean transport and logistics company Fercamn has
Acquisition of the shipping company completed at the end of 2024
LIC - Spedition und Containerlogistik, based in Stuhr
near Bremen. This development is the result of
a gradual strategic acquisition launched by Fercam in 2022 with
an initial 51% stake in LIC, which in the
2023 has been increased to 75% until completion
acquisition at the end of last year.
LIC was founded in 1993 as a family business from
CEO Klaus Warnecke and has
constantly developed, also thanks to the creation of branches with
Hamburg, Bremen and Würzburg. With the recent establishment of a
new branch in Troisdorf, the company is further
intensifying its presence on the German market. Following
LIC by Fercam will be managed independently
compared to the South Tyrolean group.