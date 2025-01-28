Pessina (Federagenti): Trump has made the world rediscover the importance of waterways

The disconcerting, for some, or opportune, for others,
utterances expressed by Donald Trump before and after
reinstated in the White House have not left indifferent even
The President of the Federation of Italian Shipping Agents.
Referring to those relating to the "Panama Canal,
Greenland, Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America', according to
the president of Federagenti, "the first utterances must be
all in one direction: if America aims to become great
again - is the conclusion of Paolo Pessina - only the sea is
The key to unhinge old balances and a geopolitical order
more the result of sedimentation and chronic inattention, than
of real choices".
"For years and still today," Pessina's analysis continues,
the West has pursued a myriad of false targets, losing sight of
given its primary resource, which is also history; that
it was true for the United States which closed itself like a hedgehog on
themselves, but especially for Europe, which also boasts the most
largest shipowning groups in the world, a tradition rooted in the
Companies of the Indies and the Maritime Republics, but it is
has been unable to understand that its development, its success, its
prosperity and by induction also that of others
continents, transited through a massive and constant effort
on the sea and maritime traffic".
"Trump's utterances, easily dismissed as
excesses of fanaticism - observes Pessina - have deep roots
of truth: they have made the world rediscover what risks
means handing over the waterways, in the case of Panama, to individual
powers, able to know and control everything. He made it clear
even to the gullible, or deliberately so, of old Europe who
Greenland is a militarily strategic island,
commercially as a function of the Arctic route, and geopolitically.
All with a common denominator."
Perhaps also Vladimir Putin's intention, in invading
Ukraine, was, and perhaps still is, simply to make
understand to the gullible, or deliberately so, what is the
strategic nature of the granary of Europe. If there is indeed
success, that Trump will not succeed with Panama and Greenland and
maybe China with Taiwan?
B.B.