FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Jesi Freight Village is part of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
The terminals of Melzo and Rubiera are new aggregate partners of the association
Roma
February 4, 2025
The board of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR) has approved unanimously the applications for membership of the association, which represents the Italian freight villages, presented by the Interport of Jesi (Interporto Marche) and, as a partner, from the Rail terminal Hub Melzo di Melzo, which is managed by the Contship Italia group, and the Rubiera terminal, operated by Logtainer. With the return of the Jesi Freight Village, the UIR brings together all the Italian interport facilities.

Today, UIR, as members, includes freight terminals of Bari, Bologna, Catania, Cervignano, Civitavecchia, Gorizia, Jesi, Livorno, Marcianise, Mortara, Nola, Novara, Orte, Padua, Parma, Pordenone, Portogruaro, Prato, Rivalta Scrivia, Rovigo, Turin, Trento, Trieste, Vado Ligure, Venice and Verona. To these, as of aggregate partners, the terminals of Porto Marghera, Melzo and Rubiera.
PORTS
In 2024 the port of Civitavecchia set a new historical record in cruises
Civitavecchia
Traffic of over 3.4 million passengers (+4.3%) recorded
SHIPPING
Despite the progress made, the EU maritime industry faces major environmental and sustainability challenges
Lisbon/Copenhagen
NEWS
A complaint has been filed regarding the unconstitutionality of the law on the concession to the Panama Ports Company
Panama
Reference to the mining contract that was declared unconstitutional in 2023
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2024, ship transits through the Panama Canal began to grow again
Balboa
Traffic decreased by -10.8% for the whole year
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports increased by +2.0%
Ankara
Trade with Italy stable. Cruise passengers increase by +22.5%
SHIPPING
In the October-December quarter, ONE's revenues increased by +44.4%
Singapore
Cargo transported by the fleet increased by +4.5%
PORTS
Last year traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +7.1%
Trieste
Sharp increase in liquid bulk (+10.6%) and more moderate in general cargo (+1.8%). Sharp drop in dry bulk (-72.7%). Record cruises
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in Spanish ports grew by +2.7%
Madrid
New historical records for containers (in TEU), conventional freight and scheduled passengers
SHIPPING
Ocean carriers are waiting for stability in the Red Sea before re-crossing the Suez Canal
Ismailia
Suez Canal Authority ready to implement discount program
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe welcomes the EU Commission's willingness to present the European Maritime Industrial Strategy by the end of the year
PORTS
Brindisi's new port master plan approved
Toasts
The new major works are concentrated on the external port. New spaces for logistics, shipbuilding and nautical activities
PORTS
In 2024, freight traffic in Sardinian ports recorded a growth of +1.7% driven by various goods
Cagliari
Cruises record. Ferry passengers up +4.5%
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's preliminary results for the 2024 financial year show slight growth over the previous year
Hamburg
Increase of approximately +5% of loads transported by the fleet
ECONOMY
World Shipping Council praises new program to restore EU competitiveness
Brussels
The aim of reducing risks in investments in renewable energy and in the production and distribution of renewable and low-emission fuels for transport is good
TRADE
Panama Canal: FMC Confirms It Has Powers to Counter Any Practices Deemed Harmful to US Trade
Washington
Sola: The Commission could act against the Republic of Panama rather than specifically against the Canal Authority. By 2050 - he stressed - the canal's capacity could decrease by up to 50%
INFRASTRUCTURE
In Switzerland, priority road and rail infrastructure projects will be identified
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean Closes Out Record 2024, Announces River Cruise Expansion
Miami
Initial program for the acquisition of ten vessels to be put into service starting from 2027
PORTS
Port of Livorno, MSC, Neri and Lorenzini ask for clarifications on the Darsena Europa design
Leghorn
Macii: the concession will be awarded through a public tender
PORTS
In 2024, the port of Marseille Fos saw an increase in general cargo and a decrease in bulk cargo
Marseille
Passenger decline
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge increased sharply in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Antwerp
Overall volume of goods stable
PORTS
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ancona remained stable
Ancona
Overall passengers decreased by -2.2%
LOGISTICS
EQT Real Estate invests in 12 logistics sites in Northern Italy
Stockholm
Transaction valued at approximately 230 million euros
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles grew by 19.3% last year
Los Angeles
In the fourth quarter alone the increase was +21.5%
NEWS
Financial Audit Launched on Panama Ports Company
Panama/Beijing
According to the General Auditor of the Republic of Panama, the company generates little benefit for Panama
PORTS
HMM signs agreement with JNPA to collaborate on development of new Indian port at Vadhvan
Seoul
The port will have a container traffic capacity of 23.2 million TEUs
CUSTOMS
EU customs reform must make trade and business easier
Brussels
23 organizations underline this in a joint statement
SHIPYARDS
Launch in Ancona of the luxury cruise ship Four Seasons I
Trieste
Fincantieri to deliver the unit to Four Seasons Yachts at the end of 2025
EDUCATION
Launch event in Brussels of the European Maritime Skills Forum
Brussels
PORTS
In 2024, the port of Tanger Med handled a record traffic of 10.2 million containers
Anjara
New peaks also in other business segments
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's KSOE wins order to build 12 18,000 TEU containerships
Seoul
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' turnover increased by +21.1% in 2024
ACCIDENTS
Fire breaks out on the Rospo Mare B oil platform off the coast of Vasto
Rome
There were no injuries or traces of pollution in the sea
NEWS
Galaxy Leader Sailors Freed
London
Today the 25 crew members left Yemen on board a plane
PORTS
Contract with Russian company that managed Syrian port of Tartous terminated
Damascus
The agreement included investments of 500 million dollars
LOGISTICS
Brussels OKs DP World-Arcese Automotive Joint Venture
Brussels
Initially, the activity will be carried out in France and Poland
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean orders sixth Edge-class cruise ship at Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Miami/Saint Nazaire
It will be taken over in 2028
INSTITUTIONS
Louis E. Sola is the new chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission
Washington
Takes over from Daniel Maffei
PORTS
Approved for the concession for the automotive terminal of Vezzani in Porto Marghera
Venice
25-year contract
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, estimated growth of +12.9% of traffic in January
Ravenna
Over 1.9 million tons of goods moved
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by +12.5% in January
Joy Taurus
347,917 TEUs were handled
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Interporto of Jesi is part of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
Rome
The terminals of Melzo and Rubiera are new aggregate partners of the association
CUSTOMS
Cisl FP Liguria, the downgrading of the Customs offices of Genoa, La Spezia and Savona is absolutely unjustified
FINANCING
Hapag-Lloyd secures 80% financing for construction costs of 24 containerships
Hamburg
The total investment for the new ships amounts to four billion dollars.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ONE Forms Joint Venture With LX Pantos For U.S. Intermodal Market
Singapore/Seoul
Boxlinks to provide end-to-end services in the US
MOURNING
Shipowner Giovanni Montanari has passed away
Rome/Fano
He was president of Confitarma and of the Port Authority of Ancona
SHIPPING
CMA CGM includes four more Italian ports in the TMX 2 service
Marseille
Stopovers in Algeria removed
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova collects over ten proposals for participation in the terminal activity
SHIPPING
Tarros renews GPS service by combining two rotations
The Spice
Return to the landings in Spain
PORTS
With the PNRR, over 70% of Italian Port Authorities have equipped themselves with a Port Community System
Rome
SHIPPING
In 2024, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by +6.1%
Ankara
In the fourth quarter alone, the number of ships increased by +3.0%
PORTS
Musolino appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
Civitavecchia
Salvini signed the decree yesterday
PORTS
The Central Adriatic AdSP PIAO 2025-2027 has been approved
Ancona
Further increase in the organization's staff is expected
CUSTOMS
In the ports of Genoa and La Spezia, protests are rising over the downgrading of Ligurian Customs
Genoa/La Spezia
Botta: they are essential structures for the proper functioning of the Italian economy
PORTS
Ports of La Spezia and Carrara, deadline for tender for purchase of green vehicles postponed
The Spice
It has been postponed to February 14th
EDUCATION
The second edition of the Executive Master in Shipping Management is underway
Rome
It is organized by Confitarma and its training body ForMare
SHIPPING
ECSA, recognition of the centrality of shipping for Europe's growth is good
Brussels
Raptis: It is an essential part of the energy transition of our economy
PORTS
The optimized layout of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa has been approved
Genoa
Simultaneous construction of the two phases of the project is now planned
INDUSTRY
ABB Group revenues grew by +4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024
Zurich
Positive trend in the railway, maritime and port segments during the year
PORTS
AdSP of Western Liguria, the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2025-2027 approved
Genoa
Contributions recognized to CULMV and CULP for the re-employment of personnel
PORTS
New historical record of annual traffic of goods in Albanian ports
Tirana
In 2024, 7.75 million tonnes were handled (+14.6%)
ACCIDENTS
The merchant ship Guang Rong ran aground in Marina di Massa
Leghorn
The crew was rescued
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Trump has made the world rediscover the importance of waterways
Rome
Only the sea - he observes - is the key to overturning old balances
SAFETY & SECURITY
Two ships stopped in the port of Genoa due to serious deficiencies
Genoa
Last year, ten of the 120 foreign ships inspected were stopped at the Ligurian port
ACCIDENTS
Navibulgar vessel suspected of damaging undersea cable in Baltic Sea
Varna
The company attributes the cause of the accident to unfavorable hydrometeorological conditions
SHIPYARDS
Navantia Completes Acquisition of Harland & Wolff Shipyards
Madrid
Domínguez confirms the Spanish group's willingness to collaborate with British industry
PORTS
Temporary port work supply activity assigned in the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia and Barletta
LOGISTICS
Fercam acquires German freight forwarder LIC
Bolzano
New branch recently established in Troisdorf
INDUSTRY
CIMC Expects to Close 2024 with Strong Earnings Growth
Hong Kong
Production and marketing of company's containers in strong growth
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines Renews MENA, EMA Services Between Med and US East Coast
Shanghai
Port of Salerno ports introduced in the first line
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Energy issues equity to finance fleet growth
Shanghai
Six VLCCs, two LNG vessels and three Aframax vessels planned
PORTS
The unions confirm the three-day strike of the workers of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Naples
The protest action is scheduled for January 31, February 3 and 4.
DEFENCE
Rolls-Royce wins record contract for Royal Navy submarine fleet
London
Eight-year, £9bn contract
TRUCKING
Transported, the DURC in road transport is used to avoid paying for services
Rome
The rules - the association denounces - are openly violated by the clients
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr restores rail link between Lübeck port and Verona
Frankfurt am Main
Schedule two departures per week in both directions
LOGISTICS
AD Ports signs deal to build logistics park at Alexandria Port
Cairo
The business will be developed with the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport
NEWS
The Panama Canal is and will continue to be Panamanian
Davos
This was underlined by the president of the Central American nation, José Raúl Mulino
LOGISTICS
Autamarocchi acquires control of Dissegna Logistics
Trieste
The Rossano Veneto company operates in the intermodal transport sector
PORTS
Rubboli (Assologistica): Italian ports need more efficient and coordinated governance
Milan
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, incentives for the purchase of "green" port vehicles
Ravenna
Maximum ceiling of 300,000 euros for each beneficiary
PORTS
SHIPPING
20% of Omani Asyad Shipping Company's capital up for sale
Muscat
Listing on Muscat Stock Exchange expected
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Order to Circle for the management of data relating to rail and intermodal traffic of a port
Milan
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ANSFISA adopts guidelines for the assessment and risk management of the rail transport of dangerous goods
Rome
NEWS
Over 217 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
They were hidden in a container containing wood from South America
LOGISTICS
Merlo leaves the presidency of Federlogistica to Davide Falteri
Rome
Logistics - he underlined - is one of the drivers of the national economic system
ENVIRONMENT
Germany is studying a network of floating terminals for the import of clean hydrogen
Berlin
Memorandum of understanding signed by SEFE and Höegh Evi
PORTS
The executive design service for the reclamation of the Molo Italia seabed in La Spezia has been awarded
The Spice
SHIPPING
Fratelli Cosulich orders fourth methanol-ready unit
Genoa
It will be built by Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
SHIPYARDS
MSC Interested in Starting Shipbuilding and Repair Business in India
Gurgaon
Comparison with the naval engineering company Swan Defence And Heavy Industries
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Spain, a logistics network for rail transport of biofuel to ports is being studied
Madrid
Agreement between Adif and the Exolum Group
PORTS
Luka Koper has ordered four new rubber-tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
Coper
They will be the first vehicles powered exclusively by electricity at the Slovenian airport
MARITIME SERVICES
LNG and bio-LNG bunkering vessel arriving at the port of Genoa
Genoa
It will be able to provide both "ship-to-ship" and "ship-to-truck" services
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.3%
St. Petersburg
The largest volume of cargo, exports, fell by -1.9%
SHIPPING
Höegh Autoliners secures two multi-year contracts for car transport
Oslo
Agreements with two car manufacturers with which it has been collaborating for years
