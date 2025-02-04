The Jesi Freight Village is part of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
The terminals of Melzo and Rubiera are new aggregate partners of the association
Roma
February 4, 2025
The board of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR) has approved
unanimously the applications for membership of the association, which
represents the Italian freight villages, presented by the Interport of
Jesi (Interporto Marche) and, as a partner, from the Rail terminal
Hub Melzo di Melzo, which is managed by the Contship Italia group,
and the Rubiera terminal, operated by Logtainer. With the return
of the Jesi Freight Village, the UIR brings together all the
Italian interport facilities.
Today, UIR, as members, includes freight terminals
of Bari, Bologna, Catania, Cervignano, Civitavecchia, Gorizia, Jesi,
Livorno, Marcianise, Mortara, Nola, Novara, Orte, Padua, Parma,
Pordenone, Portogruaro, Prato, Rivalta Scrivia, Rovigo, Turin,
Trento, Trieste, Vado Ligure, Venice and Verona. To these, as
of aggregate partners, the terminals of Porto Marghera,
Melzo and Rubiera.
