The Egyptian statistical institute CAPMAS has confirmed the
halving of ship traffic in the Suez Canal due to the crisis in the Red Sea in 1999.
2024, the year in which a total of 13,213 ships transited,
down -50.0% compared to 26,434 ships in the year
previous. The percentage decrease in tanker transits, equal to
to 4,954 units, was less accentuated as it was
-41.3% on 2023, while ships of other types, with a
total of 8,259 transits, marked a reduction of -54.1%.
The net tonnage of ships transiting the canal in 2024
was equal to 524.6 million tons SCNT
(-66.6%) and the revenues generated by transit fees paid
from ships amounted to 178.7 billion Egyptian pounds (3.5 billion
billion dollars), down -43.1% on 2023.
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the channel was
3,142 ships were crossed globally, with a decrease of -53.5%
over the corresponding period of 2023, of which 1,172 tankers
(-42.9%) and 1,970 other types of ships (-58.1%). Net tonnage
of ships transited amounted to 117.5 million
tonnes SCNT (-70.0%) and in the period the value of the
transit paid by ships stood at 45.7 billion
Egyptian pounds (-40.6%).