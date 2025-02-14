Mercitalia Intermodal has reached an agreement with PJM for the digitalisation of 600 intermodal wagons

Mercitalia Intermodal, a company of the Logistics Hub of the
Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group, has signed an agreement with
the Austrian PJM to boost the fleet with new
smart train. Between 2025 and 2027, around 600 intermodal wagons
will be equipped with PJM's WaggonTracker digital system,
improving maintenance efficiency and management. In addition to the
general monitoring of wagons, the system offers
including real-time control of the braking system,
load stability, train composition and
derailment detection. A local radio system on board the
train ensures immediate communication between the wagons and the
engine crew. The data is transmitted via a
Encrypted and secure connection, supported by open interfaces.
The WaggonTracker system is fully compatible with
future DAC systems (digital and automatic wagon coupling)
and can be integrated with custom applications,
thanks to a high-power supply.
Highlighting that the functionalities of smart trains
offer significant improvements on multiple fronts, reducing
train preparation times, optimising the management of
asset and maintenance through predictive strategies, increasing
reliability and simplifying the use of vehicles and
minimizing downtime, Sabrina De Filippis, administrator
delegate of Mercitalia Logistics, recalled that "innovation
and digitalization are two of the key factors of our plan
strategic strategy 2025-2029 which provides for investments dedicated to the
digitization, thanks also to innovative projects such as smart
train. We are constantly committed - he underlined - to adopt
cutting-edge technologies to significantly reduce
environmental impact of logistics operations, ensuring that the
high quality service. The smart train is
one of the projects that will allow Mercitalia Logistics to
become one of the protagonists of European logistics processes,
contributing to the evolution of global logistics".