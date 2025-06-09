Dominguez (IMO) urges investment in the decarbonization of maritime transport

For the decarbonisation of the maritime sector, "the
regulations alone are not enough. We need development
and alternative fuels. And this can
happen only in one way: with investments". It has
underlined the Secretary General of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, speaking yesterday at the Blue
Economy Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
On the standards front, in April the Marine Environment
The IMO Protection Committee has approved provisions for
ship fuels and ship emissions whose adoption is
Expected for October
(
of the 11th
April 2025). Dominguez pointed out that, however, the work
is not enough if you do not invest in a volume of
production of alternative fuels sufficient to replace the 350
millions of tons of fuel oil that ships burn every
year and in equipping ports with bunkering facilities and services
necessary to provide clean fuel to ships. "The
Decarbonization - he underlined - has a cost. We already have
spent money to pollute the environment. It's time for all of us to
we invest to clean it up and make it sustainable for the
future generations".
Meanwhile, in view of the COP30 to be held in November in
Belém, Brazil, the environmental associations Opportunity
Green, Seas At Risk and Transport & Environment have called on the
countries to include emissions from shipping
in their Nationally Determined Contributions, the plans do not
binding climate change agreements under the Climate Change Agreement
Paris.
"For too long - underlined Aoife O'Leary of
Opportunity Green - States have ignored their commitments
international legal frameworks to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
pollutants produced by international maritime transport and the damage
brought to our oceans. International tribunals are
beginning to highlight this obvious gap and the Member States
must respond by including international maritime transport
in its Nationally Determined Contributions and addressing
adequately these emissions. The responsibility is the
first step for meaningful action."
"It is
- added Faig Abbasov of Transport & Environment
- that states finally take responsibility
of shipping emissions that fuel trade
international so dear to them. Contrary to what
supported by the industry, the legal analysis showed that the
maritime transport and air transport are in fact part of the
of the Paris Agreement. Countries must review their Contributions
determined at national level to include all emissions of the
maritime transport in the "economic" contributions
as required by the Paris Agreement, and establish a
price for all maritime carbon emissions, which
the preliminary agreement of the IMO does not provide".