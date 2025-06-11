A survey by the GCMD confirms shipping's commitment to decarbonisation

Despite economic and geopolitical difficulties
global commitments, the maritime industry's commitment to decarbonise the
sector continues to be relevant. This is highlighted by the second
edition of the "Global Maritime Decarbonisation Survey",
the survey carried out by the non-profit organization Global Centre
for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), the initiative launched in 2021
by the Port Authority of Singapore together with partners
maritime industry with the aim of supporting the
decarbonisation of shipping, and by the company
American consulting Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
The survey, which involved 114 shipowners and operators
and was carried out before the meeting of
April of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which approved a
Draft regulation on the decarbonisation of the maritime industry
(
of the 11th
April 2025), highlighted that currently 77% of
respondents consider achieving the goal of zero
net emissions a top priority in its
strategy, up from 73% in the survey of two
years ago. The GCMD highlighted that the results of the last meeting
MEPC, which introduced new regulatory targets and incentives,
are expected to strengthen the ambitions of maritime operators in
decarbonisation, accelerating the momentum of their
strategies.
The second survey shows that 60% of respondents have
set targets for achieving net zero emissions
compared to 54% in the first survey, and that the use of fuels
has more than doubled to 46%,
while the use of methanol as a fuel increased by 3%
at 6%. On the other hand, the adoption of technologies continues to be limited
such as ammonia, propulsion systems
wind turbines, solar panels, superlight ships and lubrication
air.
GCMD specified that the survey also found that the
calls for the introduction of policies and legislation aimed at
create a level playing field, with almost three-quarters of the
respondents who have identified in compliance measures
or financial incentives the most important policy objectives
Important. A level playing field - observed the GCMD -
ensure that the first operators to take measures to ensure the
are not disadvantaged in terms of costs and that
stakeholders with limited resources can benefit from a
financial support to overcome economic barriers.
The survey also involved the port world, with the
majority of respondents who answered that they had
roadmap and teams focused on initiatives to facilitate the
decarbonization of shipping and with all ports contacted,
namely Antwerp-Zeebrugge, Long Beach, New York - New Jersey,
Rotterdam and Singapore, which offer incentives to promote the
decarbonization. The survey revealed that the ports are
particularly concerned by the lack of certainty about the
demand from shipping companies and in relation to
low-carbon fuels and capture systems
of carbon on board. Uncertainty that prevents ports from taking
investment decisions to develop infrastructure
necessary, even if it is envisaged that the charging mechanism
of greenhouse gases will strengthen demand for
of low-carbon fuels.
'Positive developments in maritime policy, in particular
IMO further tightening the limits
greenhouse gas emissions, together with the growing ambitions
expressed by the interviewees - commented Sanjay C Kuttan, chief
strategy officer of the GCMD - are encouraging signs. Will
Greater cooperation with ports and their
stakeholders along the different value chains to address the challenges of
wider ecosystem challenges. With the right investments and
With collaborative initiatives, the maritime industry can
charting the course towards a future in which decarbonisation
and commercial success can coexist." 'The
recent results of the MEPC - added Anand Veeraraghavan,
BCG CEO and Senior Partner - represent a
a fundamental step forward, consolidating the signs of growth in the
with incentives for exceeding the objectives of
compliance and sanction mechanisms for non-compliance
Objectives. Now is the time for the industry, both for the
ships and ports, to exploit this momentum".