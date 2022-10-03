From today inforMARE
has a new garment. But this is not a change of season, a restyling or of a new coat that covers the things of yesterday. It is instead a project the result of years of work. An innovation we would have liked inaugurate on the occasion of the twenty-fifth year of our daily. A quarter of a century. An important anniversary that, in good right to inforMARE
, celebrated a true primacy at national level but also among the publishing sector international being the first newspaper dedicated to transport and to logistics landed on the internet. Covid that has affected everything the world, however, has caused us to postpone the launch of the new site, which now comes out with the mitigation of the health crisis.
A very substantial project, carried out within the framework of the strategy of proprietary development that has always characterized our Company. We did not rely, like most newspapers, on a the widespread software platforms, licensed or open source, so often used to make editorial products standard. Thirty years ago, when on the previous experience of the our paper publications we started to develop the our innovative project for the web, aware of the commitment that this it would have entailed, we were still aware of the opportunities that computer programs we own would have offered for the achievement of our objectives and those of the our advertisers. If we have always been proud to have a editorial line independent of institutions, organizations and companies, we are just as pleased that those who entrust us with their promotional announcements can continue to convey them through a authoritative publication and esteemed for its autonomy. Not for nothing the new format of the newspaper reserves considerable importance to the advertisers' proposals alongside editorial content serious, rigorous, which does not concede anything to commercial sirens, to who wants to be flattered by reading what he "would like" read.
No chatter. No incense and no sviolinata. Yesterday, but also tomorrow, to inform the center there is information and there is data, so essential for the industry we turn to to really understand what is happening and to envisage scenarios based on solid foundations.
Yesterday, but also tomorrow, inforMARE will continue to disseminate information and data free of charge, making them available to everyone. Aware that this allows agile looting by other publications without skills and not even dignity. Some even come to look for to resell our free content, perhaps trusting in those - in this similar to those who read newspapers that write what they would like to hear - that they are convinced that, if you pay for the information, then it must definitely be "good" information. And maybe they buy news and data that they could have had for free from the source.
Information that we informMARE we will continue to make available to all readers on any device, having improved usability and accessibility to the news for those who consult it on the desktop, with the tablet, or using the smartphone.
We for twenty-seven years, after decades of paper experience, we are here with the precise purpose of spreading news for free, information and data useful to the world of transport and more in general to economics and politics. Without winking at no one, without embellishing what you want to sell. A way of work that we wanted to summarize in what is now the renewed but basically ancient our mission: that of being a "independent newspaper of economics and politics of the transport".