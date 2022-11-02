testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
Concluded the agreement that will allow Poseidon Acquisition to buy Atlas (Seaspan Corporation)
Transaction worth $10.9 billion. Among the buyers, the Japanese ONE
Londra
November 2, 2022
Atlas Corp., a holding company whose core business is containerized sea transport operated through the company wholly owned subsidiary Seaspan Corporation and which is active Also in the segment of mobile power plants with the company wholly owned subsidiary APR Energy, will be acquired by consortium Poseidon Acquisition Corp. which last August had submitted a bid of which it had subsequently raised the economic value ( of 5 August and 26 September 2022).

Poseidon Acquisition is owned by affiliates of Canadian financial Fairfax Financial Holdings and affiliates of the US group Washington, which are the main shareholders of the same Atlas Corp., by David Sokol, president of Atlas Corp., and the Japanese container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Yesterday the parties announced that the sale based on last proposed price of $15.50 in cash for each share of Atlas, a price which it assigns to Atlas is worth about $10.9 billion.

The agreement provides that Poseidon will acquire all the shares ordinary in circulation of Atlas not owned by Fairfax, of Washington and David Sokol, who currently They hold about 68% of these stocks.

According to forecasts, the acquisition will take place within the first half of next year. At the end of the transaction the Atlas common shares will cease to be traded at New York Stock Exchange, while shares will continue to be privileged of the company. In addition, upon completion of the operation Washington and Fairfax will hold majority stakes in Atlas which will continue to be led by Bing Chen who He will retain the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, Atlas Corp. closed the third quarter of this year with revenues of $439.6 million, down from -2.7% on the corresponding period of 2021, of which € 384.9 million (+2.2%) generated by the activities of Seaspan Corporation. Adjusted EBITDA was $291.1 million (-9.7%), with a contribution of € 255.2 million (-0.2%) from Seaspan. The profit operating has been of 201,8 million dollars (- 8.1%) and the profit clearly of 185,7 million dollars (+96.3%), with a contribution of 167.1 million (+178.0%) from Seaspan.

As of 30 September, the container fleet of the Seaspan, rented mail from leading shipping companies, consisted of 129 ships for a hold capacity Total pairs to 1,18 million teu. In addition, the company has On order additional 61 vessels that will increase capacity of the fleet to 1,92 million teu.
PORTI
In forte attenuazione il trend di crescita del traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE a 27
Kirchberg
Nei primi tre mesi del 2022 sono state movimentate 833,3 milioni di tonnellate di carichi (+1,2%)
